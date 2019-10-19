Pompeo sees Syria ceasefire holding after rocky start
Washington’s top diplomat said Friday that 24 hours into a planned five-day pause in fighting between Turkish and Kurdish forces in northern Syria the situation was improving.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, talking to reporters after meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels said: “There was some activity today, but we also saw some very positive activity.”
Scattered fighting was ongoing in northern Syria as Pompeo spoke, but he said that his understanding was that the 120-hour ceasefire began when the US-brokered ceasefire was announced on Thursday.
This means the 12-hour truce to allow Kurdish YPG fighters to perform a coordinated withdrawal from a 32-kilometre (20-mile) wide strip along the Kurdish border would run until Tuesday night.
“And we’re hopeful in the hours ahead that both the Turks who were part of the agreement alongside of us as well as the YPG fighters in the region will take seriously the commitments they made,” he said.
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that he will restart the operation to seize the border strip next week after the US-brokered pause ends in the YPG militia does not fully withdraw.
But Kurdish officials accuse Turkey of violating the ceasefire and a war monitor group has said that 14 civilians have been killed by Turkish air strikes and mortar fire since it was declared.
2020 Election
A key Republican senator is facing increasingly steep odds of keeping his seat
When political pundits list incumbent GOP senators who are considered vulnerable in the 2020 election, Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado is usually at the top of the list along with Iowa’s Sen. Joni Ernst, Maine’s Sen. Susan Collins and Arizona’s Sen. Martha McSally. And a Keating Research/OnSight Public Affairs survey released this week only confirms Gardner’s vulnerability.
The survey found that in a hypothetical matchup, centrist Democrat and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper would defeat Gardner by 11%. Moreover, Keating/OnSight found that only 34% of Colorado residents view Gardner favorably.
Striking Chicago teachers call on mayor to put campaign promises in writing
On Friday, the second day of the Chicago Teachers Union strike, union leaders said that contract negotiations have seen some progress but that teachers and Chicago Public Schools have more work to do before achieving "educational justice" for the city's 300,000 public school students—not just raises for teachers.
Before heading into negotiations Friday morning, CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the city offered $8 to $10 million to reduce class sizes—an improvement over the $1 million it initially offered.
British MPs prepare to vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal
British MPs are gathering for an extraordinary session of parliament on Saturday to debate and subsequently vote on the Brexit deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson made with the EU.
British MPs gather Saturday for a historic vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal - a decision that could see the UK leave the EU this month or plunge the country into fresh uncertainty.
The House of Commons is holding its first Saturday sitting since the 1982 Falklands War to debate the terms of a divorce agreement Johnson struck with European Union leaders Thursday.