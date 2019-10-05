‘Pure fiction’: Trump snarls at the Washington Post and NY Times after report of possible second whistleblower

Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter by snarling at the Washington Post and the New York Times following their reports of a second whistleblower possibly coming forward and that aides to the president are “horrified” by some of his phone calls to world leaders.

Trump was uncharacteristically silent earlier Saturday before bursting out of the gate, calling recent reporting on him “pure fiction.”

The president tweeted, “The Media is “Fixed” and Corrupt. It bears no relationship to the truth. The @nytimes & @washingtonpost are pure fiction. Totally dishonest reporting!”

You can see the tweet below: