‘Pure fiction’: Trump snarls at the Washington Post and NY Times after report of possible second whistleblower

Published

11 mins ago

on

Donald Trump kicked off his Saturday morning on Twitter by snarling at the Washington Post and the New York Times following their reports of a second whistleblower possibly coming forward and that aides to the president are “horrified” by some of his phone calls to world leaders.

Trump was uncharacteristically silent earlier Saturday before bursting out of the gate, calling recent reporting on him “pure fiction.”

The president tweeted, “The Media is “Fixed” and Corrupt. It bears no relationship to the truth. The @nytimes & @washingtonpost are pure fiction. Totally dishonest reporting!”

You can see the tweet below:


Trump just launched a stealth attack on seniors’ health care

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

Watch out, older Americans and people with disabilities! President Trump just announced a plan to give corporate health insurers more control over your health care. His new executive order calls for “market-based” pricing, which would drive up costs for everyone with Medicare, eviscerate traditional Medicare, and steer more people into for-profit “Medicare Advantage” plans.

Seema Verma, the Trump appointee who heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), may not have warned Trump about the slew of government audits revealing that many Medicare Advantage plans pose “an imminent and serious risk to the health of… enrollees.” They also overcharge taxpayers to the tune of $10 billion a year.

Trump’s bad Nixon imitation may cost him the presidency

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 5, 2019

By

Whatever Donald Trump does, Richard Nixon usually did it first and better.

Nixon got a foreign government’s help to win a presidential election over 50 years ago. Trump’s imitation of the master has proven far from perfect, and that may cost him the presidency.

Trump’s first mistake was soliciting foreign interference personally. As a result, he cannot deny that he urged Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden. The proof is in his own White House’s record of their telephone call.

