Putin must think Trump’s decisions on Syria and Ukraine are ‘absolutely fabulous’: former CIA official
According to retired CIA chief of Russian operations and CNN national security analyst Steven L. Hall, President Trump’s foreign policy decisions probably has Russian President Vladimir Putin wondering if he’s dreaming.
Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper this Monday, Hall said that Putin likely thinks Trump’s flops regarding Syria and Ukraine are “absolutely fabulous.” Referring to a recent Washington Post report that alleges Trump’s view on alleged corruption in Ukraine was influenced by conversations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Putin, Cooper asked Hall if he thinks Trump seeking advice from the two world leaders jeopardizes national security.
“You’ve got this veritable buffet of horribleness in front of us, and it’s difficult for me to say which is the most horrible thing,” Hall replied.
“That is certainly a terrible, terrible thing when you’ve got the president of the United States of America reaching out to a foreign leader and asking for that help, regardless of whether there’s a quid pro quo,” he continued.
Regarding Syria, Hall said that Putin is now “running up and down the Syrian border with his military forces opposite Turkey with Russian flags, going into abandoned U.S. bases there and making a big propaganda deal of it.”
Watch the full segment below, via Anderson Cooper 360°:
‘I’m in charge of the Hatch Act’: Trump barked at ‘weak’ chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — in a room full of aides
The Wall Street Journal has published an exposé about the Trump 2020 re-election campaign and how the president is “banking on base-pleasing campaign events – more meticulously produced this time – to outweigh any need for a fresh message.”
In one disturbing tale WSJ White House reporter Michael Bender relays how Trump has apparently grown frustrated with White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – his third in under three years – and attacked him during a meeting with other aides present.
Rep. Al Green lights up Trump over ‘lynching’ tweet: ‘It makes you no better than those who burn crosses’
Rep. Al Green (D-TX) expressed outrage on Tuesday after President Donald Trump compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry to a "lynching."
Green appeared on the House floor, where he accused the president of not knowing the history of lynchings in the U.S.
"I rise today with a heavy heart and tears welling in my eyes," he explained. "I rise because how dare the president compare lynching to impeachment? How dare he do this?"
"Does he not know that thousands of African-Americans were lynched -- mob violence. Does he not know this is the equivalent of murder?" he continued, noting that impeachment is a "lawful constitutional process."