Putin must think Trump’s decisions on Syria and Ukraine are ‘absolutely fabulous’: former CIA official

According to retired CIA chief of Russian operations and CNN national security analyst Steven L. Hall, President Trump’s foreign policy decisions probably has Russian President Vladimir Putin wondering if he’s dreaming.

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper this Monday, Hall said that Putin likely thinks Trump’s flops regarding Syria and Ukraine are “absolutely fabulous.” Referring to a recent Washington Post report that alleges Trump’s view on alleged corruption in Ukraine was influenced by conversations with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Putin, Cooper asked Hall if he thinks Trump seeking advice from the two world leaders jeopardizes national security.

“You’ve got this veritable buffet of horribleness in front of us, and it’s difficult for me to say which is the most horrible thing,” Hall replied.

“That is certainly a terrible, terrible thing when you’ve got the president of the United States of America reaching out to a foreign leader and asking for that help, regardless of whether there’s a quid pro quo,” he continued.

Regarding Syria, Hall said that Putin is now “running up and down the Syrian border with his military forces opposite Turkey with Russian flags, going into abandoned U.S. bases there and making a big propaganda deal of it.”

Watch the full segment below, via Anderson Cooper 360°:

