READ IT: House Democrats release impeachment inquiry procedures
Speaker Pelosi’s office just released the 8-page resolution that details impeachment inquiry procedures.
Read:
Bills 116 Hres660 by davidbadash on Scribd
GOP-appointed health official admits tracking Planned Parenthood patients’ periods with a spreadsheet
Dr. Randall Williams, the Republican-appointed director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, admitted during an administrative commission hearing on Tuesday that he has been tracking the menstrual periods of women who visit Planned Parenthood clinics, the Kansas City Star reports.
During the hearing, which will help determine whether Planned Parenthood will keep its license to perform abortions in the state, Williams said he kept a spreadsheet at the request of an investigator who wanted to identify women who had undergone failed abortions.
Former ambassador goes off on Republicans trying to attack decorated war vet testifying against Trump
National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is a decorated Iraq War veteran, who spoke out to a Congressional hearing Tuesday. In his opening statement, Vindman said that he focused on his sense of duty when deciding whether to testify against the president.
Commentary
Trump brags about his fight against overseas terrorism — while driving a spike in domestic terrorism at home
Donald Trump desperately wanted the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to be a personal triumph, one that would support his hopeless obsession with wiping away the legacy of Barack Obama. But Trump's big moment as a self-proclaimed enemy of terrorism was swiftly undermined by his own incompetence, after reports that Baghdadi was killed despite Trump's mishandling of the situation and after Trump was booed and heckled at a World Series game in Washington.