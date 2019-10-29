Quantcast
READ IT: House Democrats release impeachment inquiry procedures

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaker Pelosi’s office just released the 8-page resolution that details impeachment inquiry procedures.

Read:

Bills 116 Hres660 by davidbadash on Scribd

