‘Reckless and dishonest’: Senior White House official shoots down Trump’s claim that Kurds ‘released’ ISIS prisoners
In the wake of reports that “hundreds” of ISIS prisoners may have escaped from a detention camp in northern Syria as US-allied Kurds were distracted by Turkey’s invasion, President Trump took to Twitter and claimed that some of the prisoners may have been released by the Kurds themselves, in what he says was an attempt to get the US involved in the conflict.
“Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved,” Trump tweeted this Monday morning. “Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!”
But according to a senior White House official who spoke to ForeignPolicy.com’s Lara Seligman, “there’s no evidence the Kurds released ISIS prisoners.”
“That has enraged our forces in Syria,” the official said, adding that Trump’s tweet was an incredibly “reckless and dishonest thing to say.”
Seligman added that the Syrian Democratic Council confirmed the White House official’s account.
Pompeo State Dept. homepage advocates ‘being a Christian leader’ — here’s why that’s more disturbing than it sounds
The website of the U.S, Department of State currently features a photograph of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the words, “Being a Christian Leader.”
The link on the State Dept. homepage goes to a video and the text of Pompeo’s speech to the American Association of Christian Counselors in Nashville, Tennessee on October 11.
Russia denies US news report it bombed 4 Syria hospitals in 12 hours
Russia on Monday denied a US newspaper report that its warplanes bombed four hospitals in rebel-held territory in Syria over a period of 12 hours this year.
The Russian defence ministry rubbished the claim in a report by The New York Times, saying "the alleged 'evidence' provided by the NYT is not worth even the paper it was printed on".
The May strikes -- which the newspaper tied to Moscow through Russian radio recordings, plane spotter logs and accounts by witnesses -- are part of a larger pattern of medical facilities targeted by forces supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the country's devastating civil war.
Black family arrested for ‘loitering’ on their own front lawn
On October 1, a black family was standing in the front yard of their home, when police approached. They were arrested for loitering even though they were on their own property, reports KYW news.
Loitering offenses have historically been used as a way to purge people seen as undesirable, such as the homeless, from public spaces.
Now, the family is demanding answers from the Chester Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.
"It's a terrifying thing. It makes me feel as though the police can knock down your door, and drag you out of your home at anytime," Rachel Briggs told KYW. "This is an incident that made me feel like I'm a prisoner in my own home," she added. Her sons and nephew were dragged off to jail, where they spent the night while the family scrambled to make their bail.