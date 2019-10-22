Reporters rattle White House flack over ‘lynching’ tweet: ‘The president is not hanging from a tree’
White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley asserted on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was not talking about the “dark times” of slavery when he compared the ongoing impeachment inquiry to a “lynching.”
Gidley made the comments to reporters minutes after he defended the president’s remarks on Fox News.
During a press gaggle outside the White House, Gidley was asked if he understood why Trump “could not possibly be a victim of a lynching.”
“The president is not comparing what happened to him to one of our darkest moments in American history,” Gidley insisted. “He’s just not. What he’s explaining clearly is the way he’s been treated by the media since he announced for president.”
“The president is not hanging from a tree,” a correspondent told Gidley.
WH Deputy Press Sec Hogan Gidley on Trump’s “lynching” tweet.
“He’s not comparing himself to those dark times.” (Responding to a Q from @PaulaReidCBS about why the President keeps going to back to racial animus)
“He’s not being hanged from a tree” – @dmartosko says to Gidley.
— Karen Travers (@karentravers) October 22, 2019
“You know the history of that word,” one reporter noted. “Will you condemn lynchings?”
“The president was clearly articulating the way the president feels about the way you guys have been treating him,” Gidley repeated. “Impeachment… he is receiving no due process as many of you know.”
“Do you understand why every African-American in this country is furious right now?” another reporter asked.
Gidley, however, tried to steer the conversation to “what this president has done for the African-American community.”
“Are you saying black Americans should suck it up because the economy is good?” a correspondent shouted.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Louvre blockbuster: honoring Leonardo da Vinci 500 years on
A blockbuster retrospective of Leonardo da Vinci opens Thursday at the Louvre museum to mark 500 years since the death of the Renaissance master in the historic town of Amboise, France.
Nearly 200,000 people have already reserved their place in line for the exhibition, the biggest ever organised to showcase the Tuscan polymath's indelible contributions to humanity -- with an emphasis on his painting.
A decade in the planning, the show simply titled "Leonardo da Vinci" groups 162 works, including 24 drawings loaned by Queen Elizabeth II of Britain from the Royal Collection.
The British Museum, the Hermitage of Saint Petersburg and the Vatican have also contributed, as well as, of course, Italy -- after a sometimes acrimonious tug-of-war between Rome and Paris over the loans.
The View audience goes wild every time co-hosts school Newt Gingrich on Trump support
"The View" invited Newt Gingrich to sit in as guest host, and the audience cheered as his fellow panelists dismantled his defense of President Donald Trump.
Host Whoopi Goldberg asked the former House Speaker to comment on Trump comparing his impeachment inquiry to a "lynching," and Gingrich said he agreed.
"Look, put yourself -- this is really a big leap -- but put yourself for a second in Trump's shoes, okay?" Gingrich said. "You got beaten up for over two years with the Mueller thing. You start to relax. All of a sudden there's this whole new wave of things, and I think part of what you have is a guy here who's just really deeply frustrated that no matter where he turns, you know, the fight keeps going on. "
Commentary
A psychology expert explains why human evolution can help us understand impeachment
Whatever you think about the potential – likely? – impeachment of Donald Trump (and I’m all for it), this development converges intriguingly with The Goodness Paradox, a fascinating 2018 book by anthropologist Richard Wrangham. In it, Wrangham makes the paradoxical suggestion that socially orchestrated murder - something very much like the modern death penalty - may have acted in our prehistoric past to make us less violent than we would otherwise be, at least within our own groups. Let me explain.