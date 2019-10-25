Republican lawmakers snap back at Trump for continually attacking them: ‘It’s exhausting’

According to a report from the Daily Beast, GOP lawmakers are growing increasingly frustrated with Donald Trump for taking random shots at them as they try to hold ranks while he is facing impeachment.

Despite Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) serving as the point man and offering up a “non-binding bill calling on the House to hold a vote to open an inquiry, to allow Trump to call witnesses, and to provide congressional Republicans the power to issue subpoenas and ‘participate fully’ in all proceedings,” the White House and the president’s supporters don’t feel like Republican senators are doing enough.

“[The] resolution appeared only to infuriate Trumpworld at large, as it demanded that Senate Republicans hold public hearings and congressional investigations that placed the president’s domestic opponents under the microscope,” the Beast reports., adding “‘He honestly probably would have been better off doing nothing than that because it’s pretty clear this resolution is nothing more than a ploy to appease the base which is furious at him right now,’ said one Trumpworld operative.”

“That Graham’s maneuver fell short of satisfying the political bloodlust among Trump’s allies didn’t go unnoticed by his colleagues, many of whom have privately griped in recent days about Trump’s eagerness to air his disapproval of the very people he needs in his corner in the event of an impeachment trial. One top GOP Senate operative said that patience on the Hill is ‘wearing thin,'” the Beast’s Sam Brodey and Sam Stein write. noting that a GOP operative suggested, “It’s exhausting and they don’t know what they don’t know in terms of where this is going.”

According to one senior Senate GOP aide, “It’s an interesting strategy to attack Republican senators after they try to defend you.”

Senate Republicans are quick to note that they can’t be held responsible for actions in the House, with Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) stating, “Ultimately, this is a House issue first. We’re waiting to see what the House chooses to do.”

One of the president’s most avid supporters, Matt Schlapp, head of the American Conservative Union, defended the Senate Republicans by saying — for the moment — their hands are tied as the House concludes its impeachment inquiry.

“They are quiet because they tend to be quiet,” Schlapp explained. “I would say that I do think the Senate has been cautious, but that is the nature of Senate Republicans. They tend to take a lot of time thinking about how to react, and this is just one of those moments where it is a little guttural and the American people want to know where people stand.”

You can read more here.