Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican lawmakers snap back at Trump for continually attacking them: ‘It’s exhausting’

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast, GOP lawmakers are growing increasingly frustrated with Donald Trump for taking random shots at them as they try to hold ranks while he is facing impeachment.

Despite Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) serving as the point man and offering up a “non-binding bill calling on the House to hold a vote to open an inquiry, to allow Trump to call witnesses, and to provide congressional Republicans the power to issue subpoenas and ‘participate fully’ in all proceedings,” the White House and the president’s supporters don’t feel like Republican senators are doing enough.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“[The] resolution appeared only to infuriate Trumpworld at large, as it demanded that Senate Republicans hold public hearings and congressional investigations that placed the president’s domestic opponents under the microscope,” the Beast reports., adding “‘He honestly probably would have been better off doing nothing than that because it’s pretty clear this resolution is nothing more than a ploy to appease the base which is furious at him right now,’ said one Trumpworld operative.”

“That Graham’s maneuver fell short of satisfying the political bloodlust among Trump’s allies didn’t go unnoticed by his colleagues, many of whom have privately griped in recent days about Trump’s eagerness to air his disapproval of the very people he needs in his corner in the event of an impeachment trial. One top GOP Senate operative said that patience on the Hill is ‘wearing thin,'” the Beast’s Sam Brodey and Sam Stein write. noting that a GOP operative suggested, “It’s exhausting and they don’t know what they don’t know in terms of where this is going.”

According to one senior Senate GOP aide, “It’s an interesting strategy to attack Republican senators after they try to defend you.”

Senate Republicans are quick to note that they can’t be held responsible for actions in the House, with Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) stating, “Ultimately, this is a House issue first. We’re waiting to see what the House chooses to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the president’s most avid supporters, Matt Schlapp, head of the American Conservative Union, defended the Senate Republicans by saying — for the moment — their hands are tied as the House concludes its impeachment inquiry.

“They are quiet because they tend to be quiet,” Schlapp explained. “I would say that I do think the Senate has been cautious, but that is the nature of Senate Republicans. They tend to take a lot of time thinking about how to react, and this is just one of those moments where it is a little guttural and the American people want to know where people stand.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are the 5 stages of Republicans coping with the overwhelming case for impeaching Trump

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

With the case for impeaching President Donald Trump already overwhelming and getting stronger every day, Republican politicians and defenders of the president are stuck in a vexing bind about how to fight back against the breakneck pace of the Democrats’ inquiry.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I am asking you a direct question’: CNN reporter corners evasive White House adviser on Trump trade talks

Published

50 mins ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

Even when he was facing an impeachment inquiry for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, President Donald Trump openly recommended that the Chinese government investigate the Bidens. This week, CNN’s Jim Sciutto asked White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro if it was appropriate for Trump to ask the Chinese government to investigate the Bidens when trade discussions were taking place — and Sciutto got a very evasive non-answer.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has no regrets about ‘human scum’ swipe at opponents

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump does not regret calling "Never Trump" Republicans "human scum," according to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

This article first appeared in Salon.

"The people who are against him and who have been against him and working against him since the day they took office are just that," Grisham said Thursday morning during an appearance on "Fox & Friends," the president's favorite morning talk show. "It is horrible that people are working against a president who is delivering results for this country and has been since day one.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image