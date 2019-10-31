Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican stunt backfires when Capitol Police are called to investigate their ‘suspicious’ packages

Published

1 min ago

on

The House of Representatives voted on the rules for impeachment Thursday, setting up the House investigation. However, the mockery of Democrats by Republicans turned into a serious incident for the GOP.

According to congressional Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller, the GOP sent moving boxes to some Democrats who voted on the rules bill. The boxes appeared outside of Congressional offices with bows on them, which ended up being a huge security flag to the Capitol Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apparently the NRCC sent some frontline Democrats “moving boxes” after the impeachment vote, but because the boxes looked like suspicious packages, Capitol Police were called to investigate. So that’s neat,” Fuller tweeted along with a photo of the Capitol Police entering the office of Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).

The boxes say they’re from the NRCC, the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Check out the photo below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Roy Cohn playbook: David Cay Johnston explains how Trump will try to derail impeachment

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The damning Oct. 29 testimony by a decorated Army officer who revealed misleading White House edits to the infamous rough transcript of Donald Trump’s “perfect” call to Ukraine’s leader fits perfectly Trump’s lifelong abuse of records.

Altering, destroying, fabricating and hiding records is Trumpian behavior going back decades that the late Wayne Barret and others including me have thoroughly documented, but that rarely makes the mainstream news.

Trump has repeatedly, and falsely, said that the memorandum of the July Ukraine call is a “word for word, comma for comma” perfect transcript. Yet on its first page, the document warns that it  “is not a verbatim transcript.” Trump acolytes, especially Fox News viewers, can hardly be blamed for believing the president since the “fair and balanced” cable channel has become TrumpTV, a Moscow-like propaganda outlet that distorts nightly the verifiable record.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet ridicules Trump for sounding jealous about the British Queen’s lack of scandals

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

On a British radio program Thursday, President Donald Trump gushed about the time he spent with the Queen of England while visiting the U.K. with his adult children.

https://twitter.com/SimonMarksFSN/status/1189969228545380352

"I never even heard it until I went over to visit with The Queen, who, by the way, is a great, great woman, and I think we hit it off really well," Trump said after bashing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. "We had a terrific time, but she's a great woman. I say that very seldom. I don't say that often, I have to say, about anybody. But she is really very outstanding. And Prince Charles, he loves the environment, he loves your country so much, we had a great time together."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ann Coulter hilariously melts down after Tulsi Gabbard votes to start impeachment process

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday voted in favor of starting impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump -- and it was a major disappointment for some of the conservative fans she's made in the past for defying Democratic Party orthodoxy.

One such fan, conservative author Ann Coulter, flew into a fit of denial after being told that Gabbard had actually voted in favor of the impeachment inquiry -- and even falsely claimed that the congresswoman from Hawaii was really a senator.

"No she didn't," a defiant Coulter wrote. "Tulsi is a SENATOR, meaning she's in the SENATE and doesn't vote on HOUSE resolutions."

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL DAY!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image