Republican stunt backfires when Capitol Police are called to investigate their ‘suspicious’ packages

The House of Representatives voted on the rules for impeachment Thursday, setting up the House investigation. However, the mockery of Democrats by Republicans turned into a serious incident for the GOP.

According to congressional Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller, the GOP sent moving boxes to some Democrats who voted on the rules bill. The boxes appeared outside of Congressional offices with bows on them, which ended up being a huge security flag to the Capitol Police.

“Apparently the NRCC sent some frontline Democrats “moving boxes” after the impeachment vote, but because the boxes looked like suspicious packages, Capitol Police were called to investigate. So that’s neat,” Fuller tweeted along with a photo of the Capitol Police entering the office of Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).

The boxes say they’re from the NRCC, the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Check out the photo below:

Apparently the NRCC sent some frontline Democrats “moving boxes” after the impeachment vote, but because the boxes looked like suspicious packages, Capitol Police were called to investigate. So that’s neat. Pic from a source: pic.twitter.com/SJqFFKnaEm — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) October 31, 2019