Republicans’ cosplay protest was based on a largely correct principle: Their voters will swallow anything for Trump

Even by the standards of the Donald Trump era, the stunt pulled by congressional Republicans on Wednesday was cretinous. A group of House members stormed the security-intense Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) room where the House committees holding impeachment hearings planned to question Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper about Trump’s scheme to use military aid to extort the Ukrainian government into validating his anti-Democratic conspiracy theories. They successfully held the testimony up for hours, leading to lots of exultation on Fox News and right-wing social media. It was soon revealed that Trump, being a reality TV host above all other things, was in on the stunt.

This sit-in cosplay seemed intended to impress the media into imagining that Republicans, like the civil rights activists and Occupy Wall Streeters they so loathe, have a legitimate grievance with the impeachment inquiry process. Instead, Republicans ended up signaling how guilty they think Trump is and how certain they are that the only way to protect their orange leader is by shutting down any investigation into his already evident crimes.

Congressional Republicans persisted, despite being snickered at, because even if the mainstream media isn’t buying the we-shall-overcome act, those GOP members clearly believe they can bamboozle their voters. The escapade captured the fundamental theme of pretty much all Republican defenses of Trump: They believe their voters are morons.

The talking point to justify these antics was that, by having closed door meetings, House Democrats are being “secretive.” At least, that claim was made in a press release from terminal wingnut Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who declared that the protest was a demand for “increased transparency and inclusion in the impeachment process.”

This claim is dumb for a couple of obvious, glaring reasons. First of all, Republican members of the relevant committees are included in the hearings, of course. In fact, 13 out of the 41 Republicans who participated in this stunt were fully entitled to attend Cooper’s testimony and ask her questions. Second, the only reason Republicans are in such a panic is that they know that the evidence coming out of these hearings is extremely damaging for Trump — which they wouldn’t know if the process were actually secretive instead of leaky as a sieve. Third, Republicans know full well these closed-door meetings are just a preliminary to the public hearings likely to begin in November.