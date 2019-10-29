Retired general lays into ex-GOP rep Sean Duffy for ‘disgusting’ attack on war hero colonel testifying against Trump

On CNN Tuesday, former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) attacked National Security Council official and decorated Iraq War veteran Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, suggesting that “has an affinity for the Ukraine” because he was born there, and is therefore more loyal to that country than to the United States.

Retired Gen. Mark Hertling excoriated Duffy on Twitter for questioning Vindman’s patriotism:

But I must add that @JohnBerman took him to task in a very professional way. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) October 29, 2019

Vindman, who is slated to testify to House Democrats in the impeachment inquiry on Tuesday, has stated that he was privy to President Donald Trump’s apparent scheme to use military aid to extort Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden, and that he reported the matter to a superior.