Retired general responds to Trump’s tweets in real time on Fox News – and destroys his excuses for betraying the Kurds
A retired U.S. Army general reacted in real time on Fox News to President Donald Trump’s tweets on Syria — and he blasted the sudden decision to abandon the Kurds.
Gen. Jack Keane, a retired four-star general and Fox News contributor, appeared Monday morning on “America’s Newsroom,” where anchor Bill Hemmer read the president’s tweets on air and asked him to react.
….down, watching over a quagmire, & spending big dollars to do so. When I took over, our Military was totally depleted. Now it is stronger than ever before. The endless and ridiculous wars are ENDING! We will be focused on the big picture, knowing we can always go back & BLAST!
Keane said the president was missing the point.
“I understand (his point) about endless wars, but this is not about a war,” Keane said. “This is about how do you manage the peace? This is about how do you manage post-conflict? That’s what this issue is.”
“We have two national interests there,” Keane continued. “No. 1, do not permit ISIS to reemerge, No. 2, do not permit Iran to take over all of Syria and therefore be able to encroach on Israel.”
“Listen, wars have endings, clearly, but it is the peace you have to put as much effort into winning, as well,” added. “Look what happened when we pulled out of Iraq. We won the war there — Bush handed a victory to President Obama. Obama walked away because he was fed up with it. We lost that peace and found ourselves embroiled in a much larger conflict after that. That was tragic.”
Socialists win in Portugal in rebuke to far-right populism
Socialists emerged victorious from Sunday's elections in Portugal in another sign that right-wing populism in Europe may be losing steam.
The Socialist Party, to which Prime Minister António Costa belongs, still fell short of winning an absolute majority.
Politico reported:
The Socialists won 36.6 percent of the vote with over 99 percent of stations reporting, followed by the center-right Social Democratic Party (PSD) on 27.9 percent, its worst result since 1983.
Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds in Syria finally has a growing chorus of Republicans daring to criticize him
In the wake of President Trump's decision to withdraw 100 to 150 U.S. troops from northeast Syria, a growing chorus of Republicans are voicing their displeasure with the move, which essentially gives Turkey a green light to launch an offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in the region.
As Axios points out, among the most notable conservative voices decrying Trump's decision are Senators Mitt Romney (UT), Marco Rubio (FL), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), and one of Trump's most consistent supporters, Lindsey Graham (SC).
Onlookers stunned as ‘utterly demented’ Trump rants about his ‘unmatched wisdom’ in abandoning the Kurds
President Donald Trump is citing his “great and unmatched wisdom” to defend what even his closest supporters and allies are calling his irresponsible decision to pull out of Northern Syria, opening up the region to Turkey which will wipe out America’s allies in the fight against ISIS. He also just threatened Turkey, a NATO ally, saying he will “totally destroy and obliterate” their economy if they do anything he considers “to be off limits.”
Many say Trump just paved to road to genocide of the Kurds.
Still others, like his former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, say Trump leaving the Kurds “to die” is a “big mistake.”