REVEALED: Former Rudy Giuliani aides stunned that their one-time boss has gone ‘crazy’

Published

1 min ago

on

Ken Frydman, who served as Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s press secretary during his successful 1993 mayoral campaign, has written a column for the New York Times in which he describes the shock that he and his fellow former Giuliani loyalists feel at watching their one-time boss make a nonstop fool of himself on cable news.

Frydman begins by describing the admiration he once had for Giuliani, which continued even after the former New York mayor began acting as President Donald Trump’s top defender on cable news.

However, the disastrous string of cable news appearances that Giuliani has made since the Ukraine scandal broke out in the open has convinced him that his former boss has truly gone around the bend.

“This is not Rudy vigorously defending Mr. Trump’s bad behavior,” Frydman writes. “This is Rudy, as a private citizen and personal attorney for the president, lamely acting as a shadow secretary of state and Trump enforcer by attempting to influence the 2020 election in favor of his client.”

Frydman says that the Ukraine scandal has also caused several other past Giuliani aides to reassess their views of a man whom they once held in high esteem.

“‘If Rudy doesn’t get a lawyer, he’s crazier than I thought,’ a 1993 campaign colleague and high-ranking Giuliani administration official said when the Ukraine scandal broke,” Frydman writes. “A former senior adviser called him ‘crazy.’ Those closest to him beg him to stop talking.”

Read the whole column here.


Mitch McConnell admits Trump’s Syria withdrawal only benefits Russia and Iran

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that Trump's withdrawal of troops from Syria will only help Russia and Iran.

McConnell has been attacked as "Moscow Mitch" for protecting President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation while scoring a major aluminum plant in his state from a Russian oligarch.

According to CBS News correspondent Mark Knoller, McConnell raised concerns about the decision, calling it "a precipitous withdrawal" and saying it "would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime."

Lindsey Graham desperately tries to get Trump to change Syria plan by unleashing dreaded Obama comparison

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now pulling out all the stops in his quest to get President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to remove troops from northern Syria, which has been widely panned for leaving America's Kurdish allies vulnerable to attacks by Turkish forces.

In a tweet posted on Monday afternoon, Graham decided to unleash the one attack on the president that might getting him to change his mind -- by comparing him to former President Barack Obama.

"No matter what President Trump is saying about his decision, it is EXACTLY what President Obama did in Iraq with even more disastrous consequences for our national security," Graham wrote. "Unlike President Obama, I hope President Trump will reassess and take sound military advice."

Famed Harvard psychologist alarmed by Trump’s tweets: ‘Wouldn’t these normally trigger a mental health hold?’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump alarmed military experts and fellow Republicans when he announced that he'd back a Turkish military operation in Syria. He then pivoted, claiming that he wouldn't let Turkey go too far. As usual, the president announced the major policy shift via Twitter.

As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over...

