REVEALED: ‘Panic spread’ in the White House as Trump officials ignored Pentagon warning on withholding Ukraine aid

According to an exclusive report from Just Security, the White House was warned during the summer that if President Trump did not budge on his decision to withhold almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, the funds would not be able to be spent before the end of the fiscal year. The Pentagon also strongly communicated to the White House that providing the aid was in the national security interests of the United States.

Just Security reports that in late July, the Pentagon warned the White House that if the funds weren’t released, the Pentagon could be in violation the Impoundment Control Act. Nevertheless, the warnings were ignored and the funds remained withheld from August into September.

Panic reportedly spread throughout the administration over Trump’s decision to withhold the funds, prompting the National Security Council to hold a series of interagency meetings, which resulted in a deadline being set: if $250 million in security assistance was not released by August 6, the Pentagon would be left with unobligated funds.

“The White House had time to resolve any issues, but apparently ignored the deadline, putting the funding at risk,” senior adviser at the Center for American Progress, Sam Berger, told Just Security. “This is further evidence that the aid was withheld for political reasons, not policy concerns.”

