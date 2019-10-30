REVEALED: ‘Panic spread’ in the White House as Trump officials ignored Pentagon warning on withholding Ukraine aid
According to an exclusive report from Just Security, the White House was warned during the summer that if President Trump did not budge on his decision to withhold almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine, the funds would not be able to be spent before the end of the fiscal year. The Pentagon also strongly communicated to the White House that providing the aid was in the national security interests of the United States.
Just Security reports that in late July, the Pentagon warned the White House that if the funds weren’t released, the Pentagon could be in violation the Impoundment Control Act. Nevertheless, the warnings were ignored and the funds remained withheld from August into September.
Panic reportedly spread throughout the administration over Trump’s decision to withhold the funds, prompting the National Security Council to hold a series of interagency meetings, which resulted in a deadline being set: if $250 million in security assistance was not released by August 6, the Pentagon would be left with unobligated funds.
“The White House had time to resolve any issues, but apparently ignored the deadline, putting the funding at risk,” senior adviser at the Center for American Progress, Sam Berger, told Just Security. “This is further evidence that the aid was withheld for political reasons, not policy concerns.”
Read the full report here.
Featured image via Shutterstock
Breaking Banner
Enough fentanyl to ‘kill the entire population of Ohio many times over’ seized by officials in Dayton
On Wednesday, 4029 News reported that authorities in Ohio have seized a gigantic shipment of fentanyl in Dayton.
The shipment totaled 40 pounds of the drug — enough, said authorities, to "kill the entire population of Ohio, many times over." Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that "the quantity of fentanyl in this case amounts to chemical warfare and a weapon of mass destruction."
Authorities also "seized 1500 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 500 grams of suspected heroin, three firearms, and over $30,000."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s war against CNN could blow up in his face in 2020: conservative political consultant
Ryan Girdusky, a Trump-backing conservative political consultant, is warning President Donald Trump to be careful what he wishes for when it comes to the fate of CNN.
In a column for The Week, Girdusky is arguing that the president was being shortsighted when he cheered on hedge-fund billionaire Paul Singer's company after it acquired a massive $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, whose subsidiary Warner Media owns CNN.
Given that Singer is a major conservative fundraiser, Trump clearly hopes that he'll put pressure on CNN to give the president more favorable coverage, or at the very least lay off a bunch of people at the network whom the president hates.
Breaking Banner
White House aides begin lawyering up — with basically no rules governing who they hire or how they’re paid
White House aides are staying off television and trying to focus on their policy portfolios to avoid getting caught up in the impeachment inquiry -- but they're also reaching out to lawyers in case they're called to testify.
About a dozen current and former administration officials have already testified to House impeachment investigators, and all of them have hired attorneys, although few guidelines currently exist for hiring or paying for their legal defense, reported Politico.