Rick Wilson slams AG Barr’s secret meeting with Rupert Murdoch: ‘John Mitchell’s ghost is laughing down in hell’

In response to reports that Attorney General William Barr met with media tycoon Rupert Murdoch at his house, Republican strategist and Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson unleashed a Twitter tirade:

1/ I want you to imagine the reaction of Republicans everywhere if Eric Holder held secret meetings with media CEOs. I’ll tell you what it would be just to save you some time; there would be a damn gibbet erected on the White House lawn. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019

2/ There would be calls for his immediate removal from office. There would be baroque conspiracy theories ascribing a gigantic plot of liberal subversion against the press and inappropriate pressure brought to bear on media outlets. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019

3/ Every single conservative media outlet would spend 24 hours a day losing their fucking minds. Now let me tell you why this is so much worse. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019

4/ From the beginning, Bill Barr has seen his role not as a neutral figure empowered to uphold and enforce the law, but rather as an explicit enabler of Donald Trump, as a man willing to violate every conceivable norm, and as an overtly partisan shield against accountability. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019

5/ As I wrote about six months ago, Bill Barr is the most dangerous man in America. He wields the enormous power of the DOJ not in pursuit of the law and justice, but as a weapon against Trump’s enemies. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019

6/ Barr’s view of the absolute and unbounded supremacy of executive power is a frightening and dangerous as hell, as any actual conservative would recognize. His direct interference in the special counsel investigation… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019

7/ … His personal role in attempting to create a phony deep state conspiracy to placate Trump, his inappropriate conversations which Republican members of the House and Senate (I know things, Bill), Eddie’s efforts to silence cooperation inside the White House… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019

8/ …are absolutely disqualifying for an Attorney General of the United States of America. This isn’t “Better call Barr.” A president who honored his oath of office and our system of government would never hire someone like this. Then again, Trump. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019

9/ John Mitchell’s ghost is laughing down in hell. /Ends — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 10, 2019