Right-wing book that set off Trump’s Biden crusade caught swiping whole passages from Wikipedia

Published

2 hours ago

on

Secret Empires, the book by right-wing author Peter Schweizer that reportedly set off President Donald Trump’s crusade to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, pilfered entire passages of its text from Wikipedia articles, the Daily Beast has found.

According to reporter Lachlan Markay, there are “more than a dozen instances” in which Schweizer’s book “copied complete sentences or sizable portions of them verbatim or near-verbatim from other sources,” including from “uncited Wikipedia pages created before the book’s publication in early 2018.”

Although the most politically relevant sections of the Schweizer book deal purported corrupt activities by Biden, the parts of the book that were swiped from Wikipedia mostly deal with former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley.

“That [Daley] chapter contains four passages that are largely copied from the Wikipedia page for Daley’s son Patrick,” writes Markay. “The book’s footnotes cite news stories that are cited in the same Wikipedia page, but the language appears to be lifted from the latter.”

Schweizer is also the author of Clinton Cash, a book that was published ahead of the 2016 presidential election that was used to raise questions about the Clinton Foundation’s overseas dealings.

Trump was reportedly hoping that Schweizer’s latest book would have the same impact on Biden, and became angry and impatient when the book’s allegations were slow to gain traction in the mainstream press. According to Bloomberg reporter Joshua Green, this frustration is what pushed Trump to force the issue and try to pressure the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on Biden for him.

Fox News fans cry bitter tears after legal analyst agrees Trump confessed to ‘criminal conduct’

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Fox News fans wept and gnashed their teeth after the conservative network's legal analyst Andrew Napolitano agreed President Donald Trump had admitted to "criminal conduct" -- and must be impeached.

The conservative legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge lays out evidence in a new column posted on the Fox News website that Trump broke at least three laws as part of a scheme to pressure Ukraine into aiding his re-election campaign.

Pro-Kremlin Ukrainians are feeding ‘garbage’ to Giuliani: Volker associate

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday (Fox News/screen grab)

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Evelyn Farkas, a friend of former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, said that Rudy Giuliani is being suckered by pro-Kremlin Ukrainians with "garbage" information which he is then passing on to President Donald Trump.

Speaking with fill-in host Willie Geist, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia under President Barack Obama was asked about Volker's upcoming testimony before three Democratic-controlled House committees on Thursday and what lawmakers can expect to hear.

According to Farkas, Volker stepped down from his position in the Trump administration so he could speak freely without interference from the White House and could be counted on to not hold back.

Lindsey Graham’s latest ‘deep state’ conspiracy theory gets slapped down by Australian ambassador

Published

56 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Australia's ambassador to the United States on Thursday delivered a humiliating smackdown to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his latest "deep state" conspiracy theory.

Earlier this week, Graham sent out a letter claiming that an Australian diplomat had been "directed to contact" former Trump foreign policy aide George Papadopoulos and "and relay information obtained from Papadopoulos regarding the campaign." The insinuation from Graham's letter was that Papadopoulos had purportedly been set up by the FBI in an effort to frame the Trump campaign for seeking Russian help to defeat Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016.

