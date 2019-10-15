Rudy Giuliani busted pushing Trump to expel an American to please Turkey: report

Rudy Giuliani is in yet another scandal after a bombshell report published by The Washington Post on Tuesday.
“Rudolph W. Giuliani privately urged President Trump in 2017 to extradite a Turkish cleric living in exile in the United States, a top priority of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to multiple former administration officials familiar with the discussions,” The Post reported. “Giuliani, a Trump ally who later became the president’s personal attorney, repeatedly argued to Trump that the U.S. government should eject Fethullah Gulen from the country, according to the former officials, who spoke on the condition on anonymity to describe private conversations.”
Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his work for Turkey.
“Giuliani’s conversations with Trump about Gulen came on the heels of a similar effort by Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, and his then-associates to promote negative views of Gulen during the 2016 campaign and the presidential transition,” The Times reported. “Flynn admitted in December 2017 to lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador and making false statements about work his consulting business did for Turkey.”
Flynn reportedly planned an extrajudicial kidnapping of Gulen.
