Rudy Giuliani busted pushing Trump to expel an American to please Turkey: report

51 mins ago

Rudy Giuliani is in yet another scandal after a bombshell report published by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

“Rudolph W. Giuliani privately urged President Trump in 2017 to extradite a Turkish cleric living in exile in the United States, a top priority of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to multiple former administration officials familiar with the discussions,” The Post reported. “Giuliani, a Trump ally who later became the president’s personal attorney, repeatedly argued to Trump that the U.S. government should eject Fethullah Gulen from the country, according to the former officials, who spoke on the condition on anonymity to describe private conversations.”

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his work for Turkey.

“Giuliani’s conversations with Trump about Gulen came on the heels of a similar effort by Michael Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser, and his then-associates to promote negative views of Gulen during the 2016 campaign and the presidential transition,” The Times reported. “Flynn admitted in December 2017 to lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador and making false statements about work his consulting business did for Turkey.”

Flynn reportedly planned an extrajudicial kidnapping of Gulen.

At the Democratic debate in Ohio on Tuesday, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), both veterans, clashed over the future of Syria policy now that President Donald Trump has unexpectedly withdrawn troops from the region and created chaos.

Buttigieg condemned Trump's policy, saying "When I was deployed I knew one of the things keeping me safe was the flag on my shoulder represented a country that kept its word. You take that away, it takes away what makes America and America and makes the troops and our world a much more dangerous response." Gabbard attacked him, accusing him of wanting to stay in Syria "for an indefinite period of time to continue this regime change war," suggesting that the war was the fault of the United States, and repeated the Russian conspiracy theory that American troops were arming al-Qaeda.

On Sunday, news broke that a video of a fake President Donald Trump massacring journalists and others had been shown during a conference at one of the president's resorts last week.

The video was swiftly condemned by the White House, the organizers of the pro-Trump conference, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who both spoke at the event.

Rudy Giuliani is in yet another scandal after a bombshell report published by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

"Rudolph W. Giuliani privately urged President Trump in 2017 to extradite a Turkish cleric living in exile in the United States, a top priority of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to multiple former administration officials familiar with the discussions," The Post reported. "Giuliani, a Trump ally who later became the president's personal attorney, repeatedly argued to Trump that the U.S. government should eject Fethullah Gulen from the country, according to the former officials, who spoke on the condition on anonymity to describe private conversations."

