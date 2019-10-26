Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani claims yet-to-launch podcast paid for his European junket with indicted associates

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is claiming that a yet-to-launch podcast paid for him to travel to London to see a Yankees game in June.

“Photos from a trip to London in June 2019 show President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a now-indicted associate Lev Parnas having a VIP experience at two baseball games between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox,” CNN reported Saturday. “The trip also included Giuliani speaking at a luncheon for a Ukrainian charity group connected to Parnas and Igor Fruman, another recently indicted associate.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“Photos posted on social media show Parnas attended the charity event, as well as an official from a public relations firm that has worked with the Ukrainian government along with a former spokesman and associate of Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash,” CNN reported.

Firtash is currently under house-arrest in Vienna after being released on $172 million bail.

Giuliani himself posted a photo of him standing on the field next to Parnas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani told CNN he did “not recall meeting anyone associated with Firtash” and that “part of the trip” was paid for by a podcast.

“Busy days and all completely innocent,” the former New York City mayor claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Giuliani reportedly said in a deposition related to his divorce he was paid to go on the trip by the still unlaunched podcast, which he also later told CNN in an email,” the network reported.

Major League Baseball is claiming they don’t know how Giuliani’s indicted associates made it onto the field.

“Neither Mr. Parnas or Mr. Fruman were credentialed for the games in London. I am unaware of how they ended up on the field,” said MLB spokesman Pat Courtney.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Pure North Korea fluffery’: White House press secretary labeled a ‘sycophant’ after calling Trump a ‘genius’

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

The White House on Saturday lashed out at former Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Kelly made news with two harsh criticisms of Trump.

"I said, whatever you do — and we were still in the process of trying to find someone to take my place — I said whatever you do, don't hire a 'yes man,' someone who won't tell you the truth — don't do that," Kelly said. "Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached."

The retired four-star general also blasted Trump's "catastrophically bad idea" of abandoning America's Kurdish allies in Syria.

The White House quickly lashed out at the former Secretary of Homeland Security.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani ridiculed for saying evidence of Trump’s high crimes is not public ‘so far’

Published

51 mins ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Donald Trump's defense attorney was mocked on Saturday for an interesting choice of words as he defends the president during the impeachment inquiry.

"The impeachment inquiry is nakedly political, and so far there’s no public evidence of high crimes, write David Rivkin and Elizabeth Price Foley," Giuliani posted on Twitter, linking to a column in The Wall Street Journal.

Here's some of what people were saying about Giuliani's argument:

Tellingly Rudy does not deny high crimes, he just mentions no public evidence of them as a defence.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani claims yet-to-launch podcast paid for his European junket with indicted associates

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is claiming that a yet-to-launch podcast paid for him to travel to London to see a Yankees game in June.

"Photos from a trip to London in June 2019 show President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a now-indicted associate Lev Parnas having a VIP experience at two baseball games between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox," CNN reported Saturday. "The trip also included Giuliani speaking at a luncheon for a Ukrainian charity group connected to Parnas and Igor Fruman, another recently indicted associate."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image