Rudy Giuliani could ‘crawl under a rattlesnake’: Author Stephen King rips Trump lawyer’s stature
President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was hilariously roasted by author Stephen King on Saturday.
The author ripped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Twitter — the president’s favorite social media platform.
“If I may crib from Bram Stoker, Rudy Giuliani is so low he could put on a top hat and crawl under a rattlesnake,” King charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
If I may crib from Bram Stoker, Rudy Giuliani is so low he could put on a top hat and crawl under a rattlesnake.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 19, 2019
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Comments: