Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani could ‘crawl under a rattlesnake’: Author Stephen King rips Trump lawyer’s stature

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was hilariously roasted by author Stephen King on Saturday.

The author ripped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Twitter — the president’s favorite social media platform.

“If I may crib from Bram Stoker, Rudy Giuliani is so low he could put on a top hat and crawl under a rattlesnake,” King charged.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani could ‘crawl under a rattlesnake’: Author Stephen King rips Trump lawyer’s stature

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

West Virginia’s billionaire GOP governor busted for Trump-like business corruption while in office

Published

58 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

This article was produced in partnership between the Charleston Gazette-Mail and ProPublica. By Ken Ward, Jr.

Last fall, Gov. Jim Justice called reporters to his office in the West Virginia Capitol for a hastily arranged news conference.

Sitting behind a table and flanked by GOP lawmakers, the governor touted the latest budget surplus and announced a proposed pay raise for teachers and a plan to fix the state’s underfunded public employee health care plan.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump may ‘undo his presidency’ — with Republicans backing impeachment: CNN’s conservative anchor

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's presidency is in peril as Republican lawmakers condemn the administration for green-lighting Turkey's ethnic cleansing of Kurds in northern Syria.

"President Trump this week set fire to the emoluments clause by announcing his own resort would host the G-7 summit. His Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, set fire to his boss’s innocence admitting on camera to the very thing Trump is being investigated for and possibly impeached over," CNN's S.E. Cupp said.

"Donald Trump has put the Republican Party through a lot. Most have gone willingly along with him -- kids in cages, a trade war, protecting Putin, honoring Kim Jong-Un, breaking the law, the lies, the insults, the fake news, the rape allegations. Defending the president over the indefensible has become something of a cottage industry for Republican lawmakers, few of whom have ever dared to call him out," she noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image