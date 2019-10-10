Rudy Giuliani ‘is almost certainly’ being investigated by law enforcement officials right now: legal expert

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said on Thursday that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani may be in real hot water in the wake of his two associates’ arrests on Wednesday for campaign-finance charges.

Specifically, Mariotti argued that law enforcement officials are likely grilling indicted Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman if the former New York mayor offered them advance knowledge of the charges that were being brought against them.

“Law enforcement is almost certainly investigating what Giuliani knew about the scheme and whether he aided Parnas and Fruman,” Mariotti wrote on Twitter. “If Giuliani testifies before Congress, he should be asked what happened during this meeting. Did he tip them off? Did they get their stories straight?”

Mariotti also recommended that journalists should ask Giuliani “whether he is a subject of the Southern District of New York’s investigation” whenever they interview him.

“I would be surprised if Giuliani was *not* a subject of that investigation, and it’s possible he knows that already,” Mariotti added.

Giuliani on Wednesday afternoon was spotted having lunch with Parnas and Fruman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Hours later, Parnas and Fruman traveled to Dulles International Airport, where they both bought one-way tickets on international flights.

Law enforcement officials then arrested them and charged them with violating campaign finance laws by allegedly funneling money from a Russian national to American political campaigns.