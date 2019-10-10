Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani ‘is almost certainly’ being investigated by law enforcement officials right now: legal expert

Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said on Thursday that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani may be in real hot water in the wake of his two associates’ arrests on Wednesday for campaign-finance charges.

Specifically, Mariotti argued that law enforcement officials are likely grilling indicted Giuliani henchmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman if the former New York mayor offered them advance knowledge of the charges that were being brought against them.

“Law enforcement is almost certainly investigating what Giuliani knew about the scheme and whether he aided Parnas and Fruman,” Mariotti wrote on Twitter. “If Giuliani testifies before Congress, he should be asked what happened during this meeting. Did he tip them off? Did they get their stories straight?”

Mariotti also recommended that journalists should ask Giuliani “whether he is a subject of the Southern District of New York’s investigation” whenever they interview him.

“I would be surprised if Giuliani was *not* a subject of that investigation, and it’s possible he knows that already,” Mariotti added.

Giuliani on Wednesday afternoon was spotted having lunch with Parnas and Fruman at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Hours later, Parnas and Fruman traveled to Dulles International Airport, where they both bought one-way tickets on international flights.

Law enforcement officials then arrested them and charged them with violating campaign finance laws by allegedly funneling money from a Russian national to American political campaigns.

‘I smell a wiretap’: Ex-FBI official suspects the Feds have tapes of Rudy Giuliani

The details included in the indictments of Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have led one former top FBI official to conclude there was a wiretap.

Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzi was interviewed Thursday by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

"Today two associates of Rudy Giuliani -- the president’s Shadow Secretary of State when it comes to U.S./Ukrainian relations -- were indicted," Wallace reported.

The anchor read from The Wall Street Journal story on the arrests.

Lindsey Graham caught admitting Trump has a conflict of interest in Turkey during Russian prank call

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was fooled into a fake phone call with the Russian government, according to a Politico report.

Graham has become a point-man when it comes to Trump's work with Turkey, the report explains. So, it wasn't shocking that he would get a phone call from someone he thought was Turkey's minister of defense.

“Thank you so much for calling me, Mr. Minister,” Graham said on the recorded call. “I want to make this a win-win, if we can.”

