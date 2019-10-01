Rudy Giuliani lawyers up after getting hit with House impeachment subpoena
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, has hired his own attorney to handle congressional subpoenas.
“Attorney Jon Sale confirms to ABC he has been hired by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani related to the congressional inquiry,” ABC correspondent Katherine Faulders reported on Twitter.
On Monday, House Democrats subpoenaed Giuliani. He has been ordered to turn over “text messages, phone records and other communications” that could be possible evidence by Oct. 15. The president’s lawyer has admitted helping to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, one of Trump’s political rivals.
