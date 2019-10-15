Rudy Giuliani mocked for ‘suicide note’ claiming he does not need a lawyer while he’s breaking the law

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney denied on Tuesday that he needed his own defense attorney — while announcing he planned to break the law.

Rudy Giuliani tweeted that he was refusing to cooperate with congressional subpoenas, while also claiming, “At this time, I do not need a lawyer.”

The former New York City mayor was ridiculed for his statement.

“You know the old saying, Mr. Giuliani. ‘A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client,'” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explained.

Trial lawyer Max Kennerly paraphrased Giuliani’s thoughts.

“Please see this letter from my lawyer demonstrating why I do not need a lawyer. As the letter makes clear, I do not need ‘a’ lawyer, I need dozens of them,” Kennerly wrote.

Yale Professor Howard Forman lectured Giuliani for his announcement.

“You don’t get to decide which laws you will obey or disobey. If a constitutionally appropriate subpoena is issued by congress, you are obligated to comply,” he explained. “You are not above the law.”

“Rich, well-connected people who are above the law constitute an oligarchy,” he noted. “If that is what you want, please move to Moscow, now. They will welcome you in open arms, I am sure.”

Here’s some of what other people were saying:

If you think following the Constitution is unconstitutional, oh lordy, you need a lawyer. — Seth Masket (@smotus) October 15, 2019

Turns out Rudy jailed people for doing exactly what he's doing (h/t @Zac_Petkanas) pic.twitter.com/FKOLwezrOx — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) October 15, 2019

Three words: LOCK HIM UP!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 15, 2019

I can’t wait to watch you get arrested. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) October 15, 2019

Lawyer to lawyer Rudy, this is a mega smart move after two of your biggest clients get arrested trying to leave the country, kudos — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) October 15, 2019

Hey man, shouldn’t you have been stopped & frisked by now. Lots of broken windows around. — JimmyO, MFGM stan 🧂 (@jimmyotx) October 15, 2019

"A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for his client." — American proverb Though, in fairness, any client of yours is a fool. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 15, 2019

More tweets with screenshots too, please! They are really helping your case, I think! — Liddle’ LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) October 15, 2019

he's a fucking cartoon character and we should put him in the dip https://t.co/JU904PFm6e — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) October 15, 2019

Honestly the worst lawyer ever https://t.co/lKe0tqVA4M — American Propagandist (@ArmyStrang) October 15, 2019

Impeachment inquiries are very much in the Constitution.

A witness does not determine the merits of an inquiry.

The merits of the inquiry have no basis in your defiance of a subpoena. — James DeSarno (@j_desarno) October 15, 2019

"At this time, I do not need a lawyer." DABDA Denial

Anger

Bargaining

Depression

Acceptance You're in Stage 1: Denial. — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) October 15, 2019

I actually applaud your decision to face what’s coming without legal representation. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 15, 2019

Enjoy prison, Rudy. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) October 15, 2019

PLEASE GO PRO SE! PLEEEEEASE! (chants) Pro – Se! Pro – Se! Pro – Se! Pro – Se! And keep tweeting! 🤣 cc:@PreetBharara 😁 https://t.co/28g4nqMIFF — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) October 15, 2019

This isn't a letter. It's a suicide note. The man's lawyer pointed the bus at a cliff, put a brick on the accelerator, and dove for safety. All while the client laughed and clapped and shouted for him to go faster. I don't know how this could be funnier or sadder. https://t.co/ZXohbolSWr — Colin (@Kolyin) October 15, 2019

Rudy has gone Sovereign Citizen. https://t.co/fXcNH6IgEu — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 15, 2019

Rudy is one step removed from going full sovereign citizen https://t.co/rxGWyFbNmi — Ghouls Mad (x24) (@lib_crusher) October 15, 2019

Will be interesting to see if the House finally decides to use its' inherent contempt powers now… https://t.co/589Z7exwoS — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 15, 2019

As a U.S. prosecutor, Giuliani issued many subpoenas. How did he react when witnesses said they were declining to "participate"? https://t.co/8ioojDaJdo — Paul Farhi (@farhip) October 15, 2019