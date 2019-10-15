Rudy Giuliani mocked for ‘suicide note’ claiming he does not need a lawyer while he’s breaking the law
President Donald Trump’s defense attorney denied on Tuesday that he needed his own defense attorney — while announcing he planned to break the law.
Rudy Giuliani tweeted that he was refusing to cooperate with congressional subpoenas, while also claiming, “At this time, I do not need a lawyer.”
The former New York City mayor was ridiculed for his statement.
“You know the old saying, Mr. Giuliani. ‘A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client,'” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explained.
Trial lawyer Max Kennerly paraphrased Giuliani’s thoughts.
“Please see this letter from my lawyer demonstrating why I do not need a lawyer. As the letter makes clear, I do not need ‘a’ lawyer, I need dozens of them,” Kennerly wrote.
Yale Professor Howard Forman lectured Giuliani for his announcement.
“You don’t get to decide which laws you will obey or disobey. If a constitutionally appropriate subpoena is issued by congress, you are obligated to comply,” he explained. “You are not above the law.”
“Rich, well-connected people who are above the law constitute an oligarchy,” he noted. “If that is what you want, please move to Moscow, now. They will welcome you in open arms, I am sure.”
Here’s some of what other people were saying:
If you think following the Constitution is unconstitutional, oh lordy, you need a lawyer.
— Seth Masket (@smotus) October 15, 2019
Turns out Rudy jailed people for doing exactly what he's doing (h/t @Zac_Petkanas) pic.twitter.com/FKOLwezrOx
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) October 15, 2019
Three words: LOCK HIM UP!!
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 15, 2019
I can’t wait to watch you get arrested.
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) October 15, 2019
Lawyer to lawyer Rudy, this is a mega smart move after two of your biggest clients get arrested trying to leave the country, kudos
— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) October 15, 2019
Hey man, shouldn’t you have been stopped & frisked by now.
Lots of broken windows around.
— JimmyO, MFGM stan 🧂 (@jimmyotx) October 15, 2019
"A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for his client." — American proverb
Though, in fairness, any client of yours is a fool.
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 15, 2019
More tweets with screenshots too, please! They are really helping your case, I think!
— Liddle’ LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) October 15, 2019
he's a fucking cartoon character and we should put him in the dip https://t.co/JU904PFm6e
— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) October 15, 2019
Honestly the worst lawyer ever https://t.co/lKe0tqVA4M
— American Propagandist (@ArmyStrang) October 15, 2019
Impeachment inquiries are very much in the Constitution.
A witness does not determine the merits of an inquiry.
The merits of the inquiry have no basis in your defiance of a subpoena.
— James DeSarno (@j_desarno) October 15, 2019
#RudyColludy you must know about #inherentcontempt
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) October 15, 2019
"At this time, I do not need a lawyer."
DABDA
Denial
Anger
Bargaining
Depression
Acceptance
You're in Stage 1: Denial.
— Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) October 15, 2019
I actually applaud your decision to face what’s coming without legal representation.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 15, 2019
Enjoy prison, Rudy.
— Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) October 15, 2019
Dude.
Get a lawyer. https://t.co/38V7sB3WLU
— Bill Prady (@billprady) October 15, 2019
PLEASE GO PRO SE! PLEEEEEASE! (chants) Pro – Se! Pro – Se! Pro – Se! Pro – Se! And keep tweeting! 🤣
cc:@PreetBharara 😁 https://t.co/28g4nqMIFF
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) October 15, 2019
This isn't a letter. It's a suicide note.
The man's lawyer pointed the bus at a cliff, put a brick on the accelerator, and dove for safety. All while the client laughed and clapped and shouted for him to go faster.
I don't know how this could be funnier or sadder. https://t.co/ZXohbolSWr
— Colin (@Kolyin) October 15, 2019
Rudy has gone Sovereign Citizen. https://t.co/fXcNH6IgEu
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) October 15, 2019
Rudy is one step removed from going full sovereign citizen https://t.co/rxGWyFbNmi
— Ghouls Mad (x24) (@lib_crusher) October 15, 2019
Will be interesting to see if the House finally decides to use its' inherent contempt powers now… https://t.co/589Z7exwoS
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 15, 2019
As a U.S. prosecutor, Giuliani issued many subpoenas. How did he react when witnesses said they were declining to "participate"? https://t.co/8ioojDaJdo
— Paul Farhi (@farhip) October 15, 2019
he's a fucking cartoon character and we should put him in the dip https://t.co/JU904PFm6e
— BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) October 15, 2019