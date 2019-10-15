Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani mocked for ‘suicide note’ claiming he does not need a lawyer while he’s breaking the law

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump’s defense attorney denied on Tuesday that he needed his own defense attorney — while announcing he planned to break the law.

Rudy Giuliani tweeted that he was refusing to cooperate with congressional subpoenas, while also claiming, “At this time, I do not need a lawyer.”

The former New York City mayor was ridiculed for his statement.

“You know the old saying, Mr. Giuliani. ‘A man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client,'” former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti explained.

Trial lawyer Max Kennerly paraphrased Giuliani’s thoughts.

“Please see this letter from my lawyer demonstrating why I do not need a lawyer. As the letter makes clear, I do not need ‘a’ lawyer, I need dozens of them,” Kennerly wrote.

Yale Professor Howard Forman lectured Giuliani for his announcement.

“You don’t get to decide which laws you will obey or disobey. If a constitutionally appropriate subpoena is issued by congress, you are obligated to comply,” he explained. “You are not above the law.”

“Rich, well-connected people who are above the law constitute an oligarchy,” he noted. “If that is what you want, please move to Moscow, now. They will welcome you in open arms, I am sure.”

Here’s some of what other people were saying:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
