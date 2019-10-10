Rudy Giuliani paid ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ to work for indicted associate: NYT

Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani made hundreds of thousands of dollars working for an associate that was indicted on Thursday, The New York Times reported Thursday evening.

“When Rudolph W. Giuliani set out to dredge up damaging information on President Trump’s rivals in Ukraine, he turned to a native of the former Soviet republic with whom he already had a lucrative business relationship,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman with a trail of debts and lawsuits, had known Mr. Giuliani casually for years through Republican political circles. Last year, their relationship deepened when a company he helped found retained Mr. Giuliani — associates of Mr. Parnas said he told them he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars — for what Mr. Giuliani said on Thursday was business and legal advice,” the paper noted.

Giuliani has significant ties to the two men arrested at Dulles Airport with one-way tickets out of the country.

“Over the past year, the two men connected Mr. Giuliani with Ukrainians who were willing to participate in efforts to push a largely unsubstantiated narrative about the Bidens. They played a key role in a campaign by pro-Trump forces to press for the removal of the United States ambassador to Ukraine on the grounds that she had not shown sufficient loyalty to the president as he pursued his agenda there,” The Times reported. “They met regularly with Mr. Giuliani, often at the Trump International hotel in Washington. And all the while, they were pursuing their own business schemes and, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday, illegally funneling campaign contributions in the United States in the service of both their political and business activities.”

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCOOP: Indicted pro-TRUMP Ukraine researcher LEV PARNAS told people he paid RUDY GIULIANI hundreds of thousands of dollars to work for his firm, Fraud Guarantee. Giuliani first seemed to admit working for the firm in 2018, then said he couldn't confirm. https://t.co/ddobriVzff — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 11, 2019