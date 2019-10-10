Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani paid ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ to work for indicted associate: NYT

Published

41 mins ago

on

Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani made hundreds of thousands of dollars working for an associate that was indicted on Thursday, The New York Times reported Thursday evening.

“When Rudolph W. Giuliani set out to dredge up damaging information on President Trump’s rivals in Ukraine, he turned to a native of the former Soviet republic with whom he already had a lucrative business relationship,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman with a trail of debts and lawsuits, had known Mr. Giuliani casually for years through Republican political circles. Last year, their relationship deepened when a company he helped found retained Mr. Giuliani — associates of Mr. Parnas said he told them he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars — for what Mr. Giuliani said on Thursday was business and legal advice,” the paper noted.

Giuliani has significant ties to the two men arrested at Dulles Airport with one-way tickets out of the country.

“Over the past year, the two men connected Mr. Giuliani with Ukrainians who were willing to participate in efforts to push a largely unsubstantiated narrative about the Bidens. They played a key role in a campaign by pro-Trump forces to press for the removal of the United States ambassador to Ukraine on the grounds that she had not shown sufficient loyalty to the president as he pursued his agenda there,” The Times reported. “They met regularly with Mr. Giuliani, often at the Trump International hotel in Washington. And all the while, they were pursuing their own business schemes and, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday, illegally funneling campaign contributions in the United States in the service of both their political and business activities.”

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Intel chairman tells Maddow to expect more resignations after Mike Pompeo lost top diplomat

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Fortuitous timing resulted in The Washington Post publishing a bombshell report minutes before Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) was interviewed on "The Rachel Maddow Show."

"Michael McKinley, a career diplomat and senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has resigned his position amid rising dissatisfaction and plummeting morale inside the State Department over what is seen as Pompeo’s failure to support personnel ensnared in the Ukraine controversy," The Post reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani paid ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars’ to work for indicted associate: NYT

Published

41 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani made hundreds of thousands of dollars working for an associate that was indicted on Thursday, The New York Times reported Thursday evening.

"When Rudolph W. Giuliani set out to dredge up damaging information on President Trump’s rivals in Ukraine, he turned to a native of the former Soviet republic with whom he already had a lucrative business relationship," the newspaper reported.

"Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman with a trail of debts and lawsuits, had known Mr. Giuliani casually for years through Republican political circles. Last year, their relationship deepened when a company he helped found retained Mr. Giuliani — associates of Mr. Parnas said he told them he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars — for what Mr. Giuliani said on Thursday was business and legal advice," the paper noted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump praises Fox News at rally — hours after report AG Bill Barr had met with Rupert Murdoch

Published

60 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump praised one dozen Fox News personalities by name during a campaign rally where he repeatedly bashed the rest of the press corps.

Earlier in the day, Trump had bashed the network after the release of a Fox News poll showing 51% of the country want to see Trump impeached and removed from office.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image