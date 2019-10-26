Rudy Giuliani ridiculed for saying evidence of Trump’s high crimes is not public ‘so far’

Donald Trump’s defense attorney was mocked on Saturday for an interesting choice of words as he defends the president during the impeachment inquiry.

“The impeachment inquiry is nakedly political, and so far there’s no public evidence of high crimes, write David Rivkin and Elizabeth Price Foley,” Giuliani posted on Twitter, linking to a column in The Wall Street Journal.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about Giuliani’s argument:

Tellingly Rudy does not deny high crimes, he just mentions no public evidence of them as a defence. — gerry (@gerrybhoy007) October 26, 2019

Lol “so far”. — Im🍑 the MF (@MakeYourBed1) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than a transcript, two confessions on national television and a half dozen witness statements, there's practically no evidence. https://t.co/4IgouwHjI7 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“so far” is doing quite a bit of work there — Wolverine Filled Moat Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) October 26, 2019

You do have the right to remain silent. I implore you to exercise that right. — Barb Michalik (@elusivecow) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“And so far there is no public evidence” LoL — im-🍑-the-🤡 (@DarrinBMaxwell) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

PUBLIC ??? ROTFLMAO !!

.

Just wait Rudy … — WordsMatter (@millj919) October 26, 2019

And yesterday a Federal Judge ruled the impeachment Inquiry was legal. — PJ McIlvaine (@PJMcIlvaine) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT