Rudy Giuliani threatens president’s enemies with a ‘jaw suit’ in federal court: ‘Trump v The Swamp’

President Donald Trump’s television lawyer is threatening to launch lawsuits against enemies of the administration.

Rudy Giuliani told Elaina Plott of The Atlantic of his latest plan to shore up Trump’s embattled 2020 re-election.

“What are you planning to do next?” Plott asked.

“Looking at a jaw suit (sic) to end lawless action,” Giuliani replied via text message, apparently meaning to say “lawsuit.”

“Who are you going to sue?” Plott asked.

“The Swamp,” Giuliani replied. “Trump v The Swamp.”

“How do you sue The Swamp?” Plott inquired.

“In federal court,” Giuliani replied.

Earlier in the evening, Giuliani floated the idea on Fox News, suggesting that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) should be sued for a mean tweet about Trump.

Rudy Giuliani says he is looking to sue The Swamp. pic.twitter.com/3D65Mg6VaO — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 2, 2019

I can't stop laughing but also remember this is Rudy-speak for "Trump is going to ask the Supreme Court to stop impeachment proceedings" — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) October 2, 2019

