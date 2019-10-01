Rudy Giuliani vows to Fox News he never spoke to Bill Barr about the Ukraine scandal

President Donald Trump’s television attorney claimed he has never spoken to Attorney General Bill Barr about the Ukrainian scandal during his latest Fox News appearance.

Giuliani was interviewed Tuesday evening by Laura Ingraham.

“Rudy, is it true there is trouble in paradise with you and Barr?” Ingraham asked.

“It’s terrible, we fight every day,” Giuliani replied.

“Seriously?” Ingraham asked.

“No, I have great respect for him, think he’s doing a great job. We have somewhat different goals, obviously, sort of come together in a few places, and I think I’ve been very careful never to even talk to him about this,” he said.

“Have you ever had a conversation?” she asked.

“Not about this, I don’t think so. If I did, it was social — I don’t think so,” he replied.

“You did or you didn’t,” Ingraham said.

“I do not have a conversation with him about it at all,” Giuliani claimed.

