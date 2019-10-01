Rudy Giuliani vows to Fox News he never spoke to Bill Barr about the Ukraine scandal

President Donald Trump’s television attorney claimed he has never spoken to Attorney General Bill Barr about the Ukrainian scandal during his latest Fox News appearance.
Giuliani was interviewed Tuesday evening by Laura Ingraham.
“Rudy, is it true there is trouble in paradise with you and Barr?” Ingraham asked.
“It’s terrible, we fight every day,” Giuliani replied.
“Seriously?” Ingraham asked.
“No, I have great respect for him, think he’s doing a great job. We have somewhat different goals, obviously, sort of come together in a few places, and I think I’ve been very careful never to even talk to him about this,” he said.
“Have you ever had a conversation?” she asked.
“Not about this, I don’t think so. If I did, it was social — I don’t think so,” he replied.
“You did or you didn’t,” Ingraham said.
“I do not have a conversation with him about it at all,” Giuliani claimed.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.