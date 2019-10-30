Rudy Giuliani will be charged — or it means AG Bill Barr ‘is protecting him’: Ex-prosecutor

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be charged by federal prosecutors, a former federal prosecutor explained on MSNBC.

Chris Matthews interviewed former Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenn Kirschner on “Hardball” about Giuliani, the latest Donald Trump attorney to be investigated by federal prosecutors.

“Giuliani has his own problems now because I think he was mixing his business with Trump’s along the way, making some money along the way, living off the land if you will,” the host said.

“And now is he going to go down with this guy?” Matthews asked.

“I would be shocked if he doesn’t go down,” Kirschner replied.

“After the [Lev] Parnas and the [Igor] Fruman go down — and we saw how inextricably intertwined those folks were — I suspect, Chris, if we see Giuliani go uncharged, it’s only because Bill Barr is protecting him,” he continued.

“If you let U.S. Attorney [Geoffrey] Berman, from the Southern District of New York, to his own devices, he will follow the evidence and the evidence will result in charges for Rudy Giuliani,” Kirschner concluded.

Watch: