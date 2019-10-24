Rudy Giuliani’s antics prove Mike Pompeo is either ‘corrupt or a bad manager’: Historian
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” anchor Erin Burnett and historian Tim Naftali discussed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s defensiveness over the Ukraine scandal during his tour of his home state of Kansas.
“Not only did Pompeo obviously show his frustration there, but he was asked about Rudy Giuliani’s work in Ukraine. So he’s in his home state and he gave a bunch of interviews … with KMUW Radio in Kansas. He was asked, quote, do you support the work Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine? This is a simple question, right? Pompeo starts off as Secretary of State, and we have a singular mission with respect for Ukraine and he goes on about that and he’s asked again. So was Mr. Giuliani’s efforts aligned with the State Department? Again, simple answer. That’s not what we’ve got. Pompeo said we’ve been working tirelessly and this is refusing to talk about Giuliani.”
“The Giuliani unofficial channel is a real problem for Secretary Pompeo, and here’s the problem,” said Naftali, who previously ran the Nixon Presidential Library. “He’s either corrupt — that is, Secretary Pompeo — or he’s a bad manager. And Secretary Pompeo did superbly at West Point. He was an army officer. He oversaw supply management issues. So he cares about process. The Giuliani channel was something either he didn’t know about, in which case he’s not running U.S. foreign policy, or he knew about it, and he bears the same responsibility as Giuliani.”
“It’s a problem for him,” said Naftali. “Either way he’s in trouble, either as a bad manager, or as a fellow corrupt player.”
National security official expected to back up Ukraine envoy’s quid pro quo allegations against Trump: CNN
On Thursday, CNN correspondent Manu Raju reported that senior national security official Tim Morrison, who has advised the administration on Europe and Russia, is expected to corroborate claims by Ukrainian envoy William Taylor that President Donald Trump made assistance to Ukraine conditional on investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.
"What we are told, our team is told from multiple sources that he is expected to corroborate a key elements of Bill Taylor's testimony from earlier this week when the top diplomat from Ukraine had testified that the president had withheld vital military aid in exchange for pushing for an investigation or for the Ukrainians to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens," said Raju. "Morrison's name is important, because he is cited about 15 times throughout that opening statement from Bill Taylor. And Bill Taylor had referenced multiple conversations that they had about why the aid had been withheld, concerns that the diplomats had, that Taylor had about the aid being withheld."
Preet Bharara takes down Lindsey Graham’s ‘silly’ complaints about the impeachment process
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara demolished the stunt resolution from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) claiming that the impeachment proceedings violate President Donald Trump's rights.
"As you know, Graham is arguing that President Trump's right to due process is being violated by this House impeachment inquiry," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "From the legal perspective, how strong is Graham's argument?"
"It's not strong. It's very weak," said Bharara, who previously ran SDNY. "And frankly, Lindsey Graham knows better, and I don't know quite what he's talking about. There has been no article of impeachment drafted, there has been no article of impeachment filed, there has been no vote on an article of impeachment. What's happening now is a process by which evidence is being developed to see what, if any, articles of impeachment are appropriate and pertinent later."