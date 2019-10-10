Rudy Giuliani’s arrested associates had dined with Donald Trump inside the White House
Two Ukrainian-born clients of Rudy Giuliani who were involved in President Donald Trump’s personal attorney’s investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden were arrested overnight leaving the country. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were reportedly arrested on campaign finances charges that include conspiracy, falsifying records, and falsifying records to the FEC.
The two men, according to USA Today, have dined with President Donald Trump inside the White House after having “showered Republican campaign committees with nearly $500,000.”
Among those donations is $325,000 to a pro-Trump Super PAC, identified by USA Today as America First Action, which is led by a former Trump cabinet member.
“In May 2018, Parnas posted pictures on Facebook of himself and Fruman with Trump in the White House and with his son, Donald Trump Jr., in California. That was the same month their company, Global Energy Producers LLC, was credited for giving $325,000 to a campaign committee that supports Trump’s re-election,” USA Today adds.
In yet another twist, the two men are being represented by President Trump’s former lead lawyer for the special counsel investigation into Russia and Trump, John Dowd.
AP on arrest of two men tied to Giuliani:
"A lawyer for the men, John Dowd, hung up on an Associated Press reporter calling about the case."
Trump adviser admits he sought — and received — Biden dirt from China
A Trump adviser admits he sought -- and received -- election help from China during a recent visit, but he won't say whether the president asked him to solicit the foreign assistance.
Michael Pillsbury, an outside adviser to President Donald Trump on China trade policy, told Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs that he asked the Chinese government to look into business dealings by Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, reported the Financial Times.
Bill Barr has known about investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine henchmen for months: report
NBC's Pete Williams is reporting that Attorney General Bill Barr has been aware for months of an investigation into Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two foreign-born businessmen who served as Rudy Giuliani's henchmen in his efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Williams, via NBC's Tom Winter, reveals that Barr was made aware of an investigation into the two men ever since this past February when he was sworn in as attorney general. Barr's knowledge of the case is notable because President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to get in contact with his attorney general during his now-infamous July 25th phone call.
GOP’s Pete Sessions implicated by indictment of Rudy Giuliani’s foreign henchmen
The two Soviet-born men who have been helping President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his family were indicted and arrested early Thursday morning while at Dulles Airport just west of Washington, D.C.
According to the 22-page indictment, a member of Congress referred to only as “congressman-1” was being lobbied by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman and given hefty donations from the men.