Rudy Giuliani’s arrested associates had dined with Donald Trump inside the White House

Two Ukrainian-born clients of Rudy Giuliani who were involved in President Donald Trump’s personal attorney’s investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden were arrested overnight leaving the country. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were reportedly arrested on campaign finances charges that include conspiracy, falsifying records, and falsifying records to the FEC.

The two men, according to USA Today, have dined with President Donald Trump inside the White House after having “showered Republican campaign committees with nearly $500,000.”

Among those donations is $325,000 to a pro-Trump Super PAC, identified by USA Today as America First Action, which is led by a former Trump cabinet member.

“In May 2018, Parnas posted pictures on Facebook of himself and Fruman with Trump in the White House and with his son, Donald Trump Jr., in California. That was the same month their company, Global Energy Producers LLC, was credited for giving $325,000 to a campaign committee that supports Trump’s re-election,” USA Today adds.

In yet another twist, the two men are being represented by President Trump’s former lead lawyer for the special counsel investigation into Russia and Trump, John Dowd.

AP on arrest of two men tied to Giuliani: "A lawyer for the men, John Dowd, hung up on an Associated Press reporter calling about the case." — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) October 10, 2019