Rudy Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen funneled money from a Russian businessman: Feds

Published

1 min ago

on

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two henchmen who helped Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani arrange meetings with Ukrainian officials, have been accused of taking money from an unidentified Russian businessman and illegally funneling it to Republican candidates.

In the indictment released by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Parnas and Fruman are alleged to have “conspired to make political donations” to political candidates using money provided by a person identified only as “Foreign National-1.”

According to the indictment, this individual “is a foreign national Russian citizen and businessman who, at all relevant times, was not a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States.”

Parnas, Fruman and their associates used the money from this Russian national to donate to political candidates who were in positions to help them set up a medical marijuana business, SDNY alleges.

Parnas and Fruman on Wednesday were arrested and indicted on campaign-finance charges. They have emerged as key figures in the scandal surrounding President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to launch investigations against his political opponents. The two businessmen helped arrange meetings between Giuliani and Ukrainian prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko, who at one point claimed to have dirt on the Bidens.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Deliberate law breaking’: Watch prosecutors explain the charges against Giuliani henchmen

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

On Thursday, federal prosecutors indicted two men—Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman—for breaking campaign finance law.

Parnas and Fruman, close associates of Rudy Giuliani, have acted as emissaries in Ukraine for the president's lawyer in his efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

Thursday afternoon federal agents held a press conference to explain the severity of the charges against the men. They said the two engaged in "deliberate lawbreaking." They're accused of channeling money from Russians to GOP candidates—and of using their influence to try and get the Ukraine ambassador fired.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Wisconsin Republican Party leader linked to Giuliani associates indicted and arrested

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

Michael Duffey, a politically appointed Office of Management and Budget official and former director of the Wisconsin Republican Party, is tangled in the new probe against President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal.

As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, the Wall Street Journal found that Duffy was given authority by the White House to hold up the Ukraine aid that President Donald Trump was allegedly holding until Ukraine agreed to help find dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Deutsche Bank expert baffled after company claims it no longer has Trump’s tax returns

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 10, 2019

By

In a new revelation, Deutsche Bank said in a letter to a U.S. court that the company does not have President Donald Trump's tax returns.

The documents were required by the bank when Trump was applying for loans. In fact, numerous current and former bank executives previously told New York Times financial reporter David Enrich that the bank had portions of the returns for multiple years.

"It is unclear when Deutsche Bank stopped retaining the tax returns," the New York Times said.

Continue Reading
 
 
