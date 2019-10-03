Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani’s latest ‘absurd’ effort to stonewall Congress torn to shreds by former federal prosecutors

Published

7 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani has invented a new excuse for why he shouldn’t be forced to testify under oath before Congress — and it is not holding up under scrutiny from legal experts.

In an interview with Politico, Giuliani claimed that testifying about his work in trying to get the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden would violate the attorney-client privilege he shares with President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

But former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti argues that congressional investigators wouldn’t have to ask him about conversations he’d had with the president in order to get more information about Giuliani’s activities.

“There is no attorney-client privilege between Giuliani and Ukrainians, or between Giuliani and State Department officials,” Mariotti writes. “On its face, this comment is absurd.”

Ken White, who like Mariotti is also a former federal prosecutor, had a similar take and jokingly asked, “But what if Rudy is voluntary pro bono counsel to all Ukrainians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani is a central figure in the investigation of President Donald Trump’s efforts to push the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into potential 2020 rival Joe Biden. Giuliani’s words and actions so far have not only implicated the president in this scheme, but also State Department officials who apparently helped him set up meetings with Ukrainian officials.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s latest ‘absurd’ effort to stonewall Congress torn to shreds by former federal prosecutors

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani has invented a new excuse for why he shouldn't be forced to testify under oath before Congress -- and it is not holding up under scrutiny from legal experts.

In an interview with Politico, Giuliani claimed that testifying about his work in trying to get the Ukrainian government to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden would violate the attorney-client privilege he shares with President Donald Trump.

But former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti argues that congressional investigators wouldn't have to ask him about conversations he'd had with the president in order to get more information about Giuliani's activities.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News fans cry bitter tears after legal analyst agrees Trump confessed to ‘criminal conduct’

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Fox News fans wept and gnashed their teeth after the conservative network's legal analyst Andrew Napolitano agreed President Donald Trump had admitted to "criminal conduct" -- and must be impeached.

The conservative legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court judge lays out evidence in a new column posted on the Fox News website that Trump broke at least three laws as part of a scheme to pressure Ukraine into aiding his re-election campaign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pro-Kremlin Ukrainians are feeding ‘garbage’ to Giuliani: Volker associate

Published

47 mins ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News Sunday (Fox News/screen grab)

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Evelyn Farkas, a friend of former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker, said that Rudy Giuliani is being suckered by pro-Kremlin Ukrainians with "garbage" information which he is then passing on to President Donald Trump.

Speaking with fill-in host Willie Geist, the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia under President Barack Obama was asked about Volker's upcoming testimony before three Democratic-controlled House committees on Thursday and what lawmakers can expect to hear.

According to Farkas, Volker stepped down from his position in the Trump administration so he could speak freely without interference from the White House and could be counted on to not hold back.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image