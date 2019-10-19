Quantcast
‘Rudy is a lousy lawyer’: Ex-prosecutor reveals why nobody will hire Giuliani for legal work

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is getting rich selling his access to the White House, in spite of being a “lousy” attorney, according to a former federal prosecutor.

Paul Butler was interviewed on MSNBC by Kendis Gibson on Saturday.

“One issue is that representing Donald Trump has been great business for Rudy Giuliani,” Butler noted.

“Since he’s started to be his defense attorney, there’s a huge demand for Rudy’s services. And let’s face it, Rudy is a lousy lawyer. We’ve all seen him go on TV and by the time he goes off TV his client is in more trouble. So people probably aren’t hiring him for his legal skills, they want his access,” he explained.

“Which brings us to Viktor Shokin. This disgraced former prosecutor in the Ukraine — the IMF, the Obama administration all wanted him out of office because he wasn’t aggressive enough on corruption. So Rudy, with his access, again, he thinks this Shokin guy can give him dirt on the origins of the Russian investigation wants him to go to the U.S. Rudy can go to the White House and the State Department to try to get Visa,” Butler noted. “We’ve all had friends having trouble getting a Visa to come to the United States, can you imagine you imagine having someone make your case to the president and the Secretary of State.”

“Remember what I said about him not being a great lawyer? Didn’t work out. Mr. Shokin still didn’t get his visa,” Butler added.

Watch:

Trump is ‘weakened on virtually every front’ as impeachment intensifies: Washington Post analysis

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is in a "fragile state" and telegraphing weakness, according to a new analysis by Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker.

"President Trump, whose paramount concern long has been showing strength, has entered the most challenging stretch of his term, weakened on virtually every front and in danger of being forced from office as the impeachment inquiry intensifies," he wrote.

Rep AOC helped Bernie Sanders turn out ‘the largest crowd drawn by any candidate’: report

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 19, 2019

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) helped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) turn out a huge crowd at a campaign rally in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, officially endorsed the Vermont senator at the event.

"Bernie Sanders has a crowd of 25,872 this afternoon at his Queens rally, according to the security company handling the event, Contemporary Services Corp. That would make this event, his first since his heart attack 18 days ago, the largest crowd drawn by any candidate," Buzzfeed News correspondent Ruby Cramer reported.

