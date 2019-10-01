Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy offers a ‘Jr FBI badge’ to anyone who can ID Hunter Biden associate named in the report he’s tweeting out

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani is offering a reward to anyone who can find dirt on Vice President Joe Biden’s son, who is not running for president in 2020.

According to a recent Giuliani tweet, the Bidens took a photo golfing with another board member of the Ukraine gas company in 2014. At that time, no Republican opened an investigation. In 2015, The New York Times did a story on Hunter Biden’s position on the gas company’s board. Republicans still didn’t open an investigation at that time either. It wasn’t until Biden’s father began running for president that Republicans claimed there was a scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reward Giuliani is offering is a Jr. FBI badge. The badge is given to the graduates of the Junior Special Agent program, which is generally done with elementary school children.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani lawyers up after getting hit with House impeachment subpoena

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's attorney, has hired his own attorney to handle congressional subpoenas.

"Attorney Jon Sale confirms to ABC he has been hired by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani related to the congressional inquiry," ABC correspondent Katherine Faulders reported on Twitter.

On Monday, House Democrats subpoenaed Giuliani. He has been ordered to turn over “text messages, phone records and other communications” that could be possible evidence by Oct. 15. The president's lawyer has admitted helping to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, one of Trump's political rivals.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Impeachment’s not good enough’: Maxine Waters wants Trump placed in solitary confinement

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for President Donald Trump to be imprisoned in solitary confinement for inciting threats against government officials.

The president has openly wished for the deaths of government employees who talked to an intelligence community whistleblower and called for the arrest of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Waters said enough is enough.

"I’m calling on the GOP to stop Trump’s filthy talk of whistleblowers being spies & using mob language implying they should be killed," Waters tweeted. "Impeachment is not good enough for Trump. He needs to be imprisoned & placed in solitary confinement. But for now, impeachment is the imperative."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ukrainian president denies having ever spoken with Rudy Giuliani

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky on Tuesday denied that he ever met with or spoke with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Reuters reports that the Ukrainian president never followed through on Trump's requests that he work with Giuliani to help investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of Trump's potential rivals in the 2020 presidential race.

During the now-infamous July 25th phone call between Trump and Zelensky, the American president repeatedly pushed his Ukrainian counterpart to look into discredited allegations of corruption on the part of Biden. Zelensky seemed generally receptive to working with Giuliani but made no concrete promises to do so.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image