Russia ambassador nominee confirms in open hearing Giuliani ran smear campaign against impeachment witness
President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Russia confirmed on Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani was at the center of a smear campaign in the State Department against then-U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who has become an important impeachment witness.
“My knowledge in the spring and summer of this year about Mr. Giuliani was in connection with a campaign against our ambassador to Ukraine,” John Sullivan revealed to Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) at a Senate foreign relations hearing.
Sullivan said that he was also given a package of disinformation that was being circulated in the State Department to smear Yovanovitch. He indicated that the package originated from someone in the White House.
Sullivan insisted that he turned the package over to the inspector general after he was not able to determine who created it.
Sean Duffy’s attack on Lt Col Vindman backfired — and ‘exposed the limits of the Trumpian smear reflex’: Conservative
Former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), now a paid commentator on CNN, caused outrage after insinuating that national security strategist and decorated war hero Alexander Vindman can't be trusted because he was born in Ukraine.
Writing for The Bulwark, Never-Trump conservative commentator Charlie Sykes argued that Duffy actually did us all a favor — by producing a pro-Trump argument so heinous and indefensible it forces the Right to have a reckoning. "He exposed (at least for now) the limits of Trumpian indecency" he wrote.
WATCH: Trump’s own Russia ambassador nominee admits it’s wrong to ask Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden
United States Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as America's ambassador to Russia, told members of the Senate on Wednesday that it's wrong for presidents to ask foreign governments to investigate their political opponents.
During testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sullivan was asked if it was ever right to ask the leader of a foreign government to launch investigations into political rivals.
"Soliciting investigations into a domestic political opponent -- I don’t think that would be in accord with our values," Sullivan replied, according to the Washington Post's Aaron Blake.
McConnell doesn’t address the substance in latest impeachment attack just hours after Trump says GOP is attacking the substance
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Republicans are starting to attack the substance of the impeachment allegations.
"Republicans are very unified and energized in our fight on the Impeachment Hoax with the Do Nothing Democrats, and now are starting to go after the Substance even more than the very infair Process [sic]," he tweeted.
Just hours after Trump's tweet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to give an anti-impeachment speech. Contrary to Trump's assertion, however, McConnell focused on the process and didn't defend Trump on substance.