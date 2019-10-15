Quantcast
Russian-backed mercenaries using videos of America’s hasty retreat in Syria as propaganda: Fox News

Russia is using videos of American soldiers fleeing Syria as propaganda, according to Fox News. As Turkey bombed the Kurdish people, American forces on the ground left the area, some even coming under Turkish artillery fire.

“We just learned the U.S. military had to use a show of force to disrupt Turkish backed forces who got too close to a base in northern Syria,” Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin said. “The U.S. military had to use Apache gunships and F-16s to deter the Turkish-backed forces. U.S. military is undergoing hasty withdrawal of nearly all of the 1,000, or so, U.S. troops to help stabilize northern Syria.”

Meanwhile, Russian-backed Syrian forces have taken over an abandoned U.S. military base.

“Other video from inside the abandoned U.S. base in Manbij, Syria, taped by Russian reporter traveling with Russian-backed forces shows how quickly U.S. troops abandoned the base,” Griffin continued. “In fact, Russian mercenaries appear to be using the videos as propaganda to show the American retreat. The significance of that American base now effectively under Russian control.”

She recalled that in 2016, U.S.-backed Syrian Kurds captured the city from ISIS. At the time, the ISIS fighters were using the city to put fighters in and out of Turkey and looting ancient artifacts to help fund their insurgency.

Vice President Mike Pence is being sent to Turkey to try and broker a deal to stop the attacks. U.S. military members are privately calling the Turkish attack an example of “ethnic cleansing” of the Kurds.

Watch the full report below:

