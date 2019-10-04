Quantcast
Connect with us

Sally Yates reveals Trump’s disturbing strategy behind publicly admitting his crimes

Published

14 mins ago

on

Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates warned that President Donald Trump was trying to desensitize the public to his wrongdoing by publicly admitting to crimes.

Yates, who was pushed out of the Justice Department for alerting the White House that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn could potentially be compromised, called out the president as a danger to democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After being caught secretly strong arming Ukraine, POTUS is trying to hypnotize the American people into believing it can’t be wrong if he says it out loud,” Yates tweeted. “And if he actually thinks he has the ‘absolute right’ to sic foreign powers on political rivals, he’s even more dangerous.”

Yates broke her relative Twitter silence — she tweets about twice a month — in response to Trump’s claim that he had a “duty” to ask foreign governments to target his political rivals, hours after publicly asking China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

“As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out!” the president tweeted late Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sally Yates reveals Trump’s disturbing strategy behind publicly admitting his crimes

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates warned that President Donald Trump was trying to desensitize the public to his wrongdoing by publicly admitting to crimes.

Yates, who was pushed out of the Justice Department for alerting the White House that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn could potentially be compromised, called out the president as a danger to democracy.

"After being caught secretly strong arming Ukraine, POTUS is trying to hypnotize the American people into believing it can’t be wrong if he says it out loud," Yates tweeted. "And if he actually thinks he has the 'absolute right' to sic foreign powers on political rivals, he’s even more dangerous."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump Jr ripped to shreds for his glaring hypocrisy after he attacks Hunter Biden’s ‘nepotism’

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. is unironically attacking Hunter Biden for trading on his father's name and reputation for business opportunities.

Joe Biden's only surviving son finds himself at the center of a foreign scandal that could end Donald Trump's presidency and hurt the former vice president's 2020 chances, but writer Molly Jong-Fast marveled at the startling lack of self-awareness displayed by the president's eldest son.

"I’m not going to litigate the insanity that is 'Ukrainium one,'" Jong-Fast wrote for The Daily Beast, "except to say that for now at least there is no evidence that Hunter Biden broke the law — but that’s never stopped Trumpworld from cooking up a faux controversy like Hillary’s emails or Robert Mueller having employed '18 angry Democrats.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Rank criminality’: Ex-White House staffer exposes damning evidence in State Dept text revelations

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 4, 2019

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with host Alisyn Camerota, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci called the release of State Department texts that show a clear pattern of trading aid for help in digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden an example of the "rank criminality' at the heart of Donald Trump's White House.

Speaking with the CNN host the morning after devastating State Department texts were released showing officials working to help the president with political considerations while using foreign aid to Ukraine as bait, Scaramucci said the revelation is devastating for the embattled White House.

Continue Reading
 
 