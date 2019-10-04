Sally Yates reveals Trump’s disturbing strategy behind publicly admitting his crimes

Former deputy attorney general Sally Yates warned that President Donald Trump was trying to desensitize the public to his wrongdoing by publicly admitting to crimes.

Yates, who was pushed out of the Justice Department for alerting the White House that then-national security adviser Michael Flynn could potentially be compromised, called out the president as a danger to democracy.

“After being caught secretly strong arming Ukraine, POTUS is trying to hypnotize the American people into believing it can’t be wrong if he says it out loud,” Yates tweeted. “And if he actually thinks he has the ‘absolute right’ to sic foreign powers on political rivals, he’s even more dangerous.”

Yates broke her relative Twitter silence — she tweets about twice a month — in response to Trump’s claim that he had a “duty” to ask foreign governments to target his political rivals, hours after publicly asking China and Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

“As the President of the United States, I have an absolute right, perhaps even a duty, to investigate, or have investigated, CORRUPTION, and that would include asking, or suggesting, other Countries to help us out!” the president tweeted late Thursday.

