‘Say his name’: Marco Rubio shredded for bemoaning disaster in Syria — without once mentioning Trump

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Monday once again found himself getting pounded by his Twitter followers after he bemoaned the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Syria without once placing the blame on President Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter, Rubio outlined the horrific situation in northern Syria that occurred just over a week after the president gave Turkey the green light to invade.

“ISIS killers will now escape and boost chances of a resurgence,” Rubio wrote. “One of [the] few moderate pro-U.S. groups in region now allied with Assad & Putin. Syria’s future now controlled by Russia and Iran. A significant blow to Israel’s security and boost to Iran’s goal of regional dominance.”

ISIS killers will now escape & boost chances of a resurgence One of few moderate pro-U.S. groups in region now allied with Assad & Putin Syria’s future now controlled by Russia & Iran. A significant blow to Israel’s security & boost to Iran’s goal of regional dominance 3/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 14, 2019

Nowhere in his tweet storm did Rubio once mention that this entire situation was sparked by Trump’s decision to abandon America’s Kurdish allies last week, which set off a calamitous chain of events that has resulted in the release of previously imprisoned Islamic State fighters, as well as the mass slaughter of the Kurds.

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, called out Rubio for being too cowardly to tell the truth about the president’s actions.

“Say his name,” Conway wrote.

Several of Rubio’s other followers had similar reactions — check out their responses below.

And who's fault is this Marco ? Why can't you say his name. The depth of your cowardice is astounding. — MCFried (@fried_mc) October 14, 2019

Tag him, coward. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) October 14, 2019

Oh come on…Erdogan was just joking Marco…trying to get the press all upset right? — Nevin McMullin (@BirdBrain2017) October 14, 2019

Call him out by name. — Afrea Kingmen / podpisano a Ziomek (@TEZNYC) October 14, 2019

We lost how many years of military gains? We will never be trusted in that region again. (Probably never trusted in the world either) — Afrea Kingmen / podpisano a Ziomek (@TEZNYC) October 14, 2019

Correct!

And you did nothing!

And you continue to do nothing! You Republican enablers are part of this problem. You are complicit. We won’t forget that. — (((Rebel Tendar))) (@Tendar) October 14, 2019

Too little too late. You could have done something about this last week but chose not to. — Graham Lester (@GrahamCLester) October 14, 2019

Those red MAGA hats now symbolize the trump GOP covered in the blood of the Kurds! — arthur boyce (@arthur6600) October 14, 2019

Profiles in cowardice. Just empty words. You won't even get the attention of Trump's enormous ego unless you mention him by name. Even his staff has to sprinkle his name in briefings in order to keep his attention long enough to read a paragraph. — Wager Pascals (@WagerPascals) October 14, 2019