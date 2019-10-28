Schiff threatens Bolton deputy with contempt after he refuses to show up for impeachment inquiry hearing
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Monday threatened former White House official Charles Kupperman with being held in contempt of Congress after he failed to show up for his scheduled congressional testimony.
Kupperman, who served as a deputy to former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, refused to testify on Monday despite being subpoenaed by Congress.
Schiff said that the impeachment inquiry against the president will “move forward” despite Kupperman’s failure to appear before issuing a warning to the former White House official.
“We will obviously consider, as we informed Dr. Kupperman’s counsel, his failure to appear as evidence that may warrant a contempt proceeding against him,” Schiff said.
Schiff went on to say that the White House’s move to discourage Kupperman from testifying likely means that his testimony before the impeachment inquiry would have been “incriminating for the president.”
