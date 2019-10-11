SDNY investigating Rudy Giuliani is ‘the ultimate fall from grace’: Washington Post columnist

Rudy Giuliani suffered public humiliation on Friday after The New York Times revealed he is being investigated by the Southern District of New York — the office of federal prosecutors he once led.

MSNBC anchor Ari Melber skipped a commercial break to report on the breaking news.

“Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating whether President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the inquiry,” The New York Times reported.

“The investigators are examining Mr. Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, one of the people said. She was recalled in the spring as part of Mr. Trump’s broader campaign to pressure Ukraine into helping his political prospects,” the newspaper added.

Melber interviewed conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin for analysis.

“It is the ultimate fall from grace,” Rubin declared.

“The guy who was the tough on law prosecutor and tough on criminals sort of mayor is now himself being investigated by the Southern District. The irony, if you will, cannot be lost,” she explained.

“It is also the case that Giuliani is now caught in this web of schemes he has sort of created and both gotten involved in,” she noted. “So this is getting to be an extremely complex web but doesn’t really make sense to say Trump was directing him in all of his dealings. Trump only had one part — one interest in one part of that.”

“And this sounds like he’s being kicked to the curb,” Rubin added.

“Well, Rudy is thrown under the bus by Donald Trump? Stop the presses,” Jonathan Alter noted. “This is what we expected from Donald Trump for a long time.”

Watch: