Senate verdict: Rudy Giuliani’s conspiracy theory is crap

Even by the hyperactive standards of the Trump era, this week was a bit of a news overload. The White House “declared war” on the House of Representatives by declaring that impeachment is unconstitutional. The President impulsively gave the green light to Turkey to slaughter America’s Kurdish allies. And the Southern District of New York arrested two of Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian business partners and political associates as they tried to leave the country on a one-way ticket. There were at least half a dozen other stories of White House palace intrigue, members of the administration quitting and more and more details emerging that implicate the president, the vice president, the attorney general and the secretary of state in various aspects of the burgeoning Ukraine scandal.

So, perhaps it’s not surprising that a significant story with serious political ramifications got overlooked. It wasn’t sexy or exciting and it didn’t contain a lot of new facts, but it stands out because it reflects a rare bipartisan congressional effort at executive oversight. I’m speaking of the second report by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Russian Active Measures Campaigns and Interference in the 2016 Election.

Unfortunately for all the conspiracy theorists, like every single investigation that came before, this one found that Russia’s infamous troll farm, the Internet Research Agency, “sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election by harming Hillary Clinton’s chances of success and supporting Donald Trump at the direction of the Kremlin.” This must have come as no surprise to Robert Mueller’s prosecutors, who found exactly the same thing and even indicted 12 Russian operatives for these crimes.

After two years of investigation, hundreds of interviews and a massive search of documents, this is the second piece of what is expected to be a five-part report about the full implications of the Russian effort in 2016. The first report found that the Russian government had launched a sophisticated disinformation campaign and a plan to attack the elections systems in various states. It too concluded that these efforts were designed to hurt Clinton’s campaign and help Trump’s. This report was about the Russian project to sow chaos and discord through social media.

There were no dissenters from the report’s conclusions, even among the Trump supporters on the committee like Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who has vociferously defended the president against those who say he abused his power in his call for the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. Another Republican on the panel, Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, has said that Trump was joking when he called for China to do the same — but he signed the report as well.

