Seth Meyers: Trump is going to lose it when he finally reads the Constitution one day
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers couldn’t help but laugh at President Donald Trump for not having any clue what was actually in the Constitution.
In a surprise move, Trump’s lawyers sent a letter to Congress alleging that their impeachment inquiry was unconstitutional. It’s a move that many legal scholars scoffed at and said no lawyer should put their name on such a letter, since impeachment is actually outlined in the Constitution.
Meyers went back to the 2016 campaign days when it was clear Trump had no idea what he was talking about regarding America’s founding documents.
“It’s all about the Constitution, of, of, and, so important,” Trump said during the presidential debate. “The Constitution. The way it was meant to be.”
Meyers showed another clip of Trump from Dec. 2015 in which Trump said the media wanted to “surrender our Constitution,” except that document gives the media the right to a free press.
The following month, Trump said, “I feel strongly about our Constitution. I’m proud of it. I love it. And I want to go through the Constitution. That’s what we want to do. I mean, we want to bring the Constitution back.”
Meyers had no idea what Trump was talking about, noting the Constitution didn’t go anywhere.
Trump, however, has done whatever he can to undermine key pieces of the Constitution that involve oversite of the executive branch.
“He’s calling the process that is laid out in the Constitution, unconstitutional,” Meyers laughed. “He’s going to be so shocked if he ever reads the Constitution one day.
Meyers said in his Trump impression: “Let’s see here. Oh no! Oh, no! Oh boy. High crimes and misdemeanors? I did both of those this morning. Oh, there better not be anything in here about golf. Oh no!”
Watch Meyers’ hilarious take below:
‘They seem gleeful in their ignorance’: CNN’s Lemon panel tries to understand Republican lies on Ukraine scandal
CNN's Don Lemon and his Wednesday night panel were struck by the GOP resistance to hold a legitimate investigation into President Donald Trump's actions.
"He has invited foreign election interference; he has misused his power for personal political gain," Washington Post conservative columnist Max Boot said. "If any Democrat had done this, every single Republican would be calling not just for impeachment but for capital punishment, but they just have no principles when it comes to Trump. I'm prepared to be pleasantly surprised, and I would be if you see even a handful of Republican members in either chamber voting for impeachment. But I think the vast majority of Republicans are just utterly spineless in standing up for the rule of law. They're just going to give Trump whatever he wants."
Trump is freaking out so much about impeachment he’s calling Mitch McConnell 3 times a day
President Donald Trump and his team of White House advisers are starting to panic about whether Republicans will falter when it comes to impeachment.
According to CNN, Trump is freaking out so much has started calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as much as three times a day.
Trump has claimed that he welcomes impeachment, but his Twitter account shows another story. With his tweets and retweets more than doubling since the inquiry was announced, Trump appears to be spiraling into a meltdown with each new revelation.
CNN’s Cuomo smacks down pro-Trump lobbyist for lying about impeachment process
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo caught pro-Trump lobbyist and American Conservative Union director Matt Schlapp in several falsehoods about impeachment — and held him to account.
The argument began with Schlapp demanding Democrats hold a formal impeachment vote immediately and grant the GOP subpoena power.
"I think Congressman [Al] Green said it the best: if they don't impeach him, he might just win again," said Schlapp. "When it comes to impeachment, let's get it started. You go down to the floor of the House of Representatives, just like Republicans did with Bill Clinton, with some Democrats voting with them, by the way, and they started — why is that vote so important that the Republicans took against Bill Clinton on the floor of the House of Representatives? Because it sets up the process. Because the Constitution tells us this is the legal way that you can take a president and actually put them through a legal process about claims that they violated the law—"