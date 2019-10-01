‘Sharks with frickin’ laser beams’: Trump skewered for moat with alligators scheme along the border

President Donald Trump was ridiculed on his favorite social media platform after a bombshell new report that he sought to build a moat with alligators and snakes along the southern border.

“Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh,” The New York Times reported Tuesday. “After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea had been mocked by President Barack Obama and The Onion before Trump had floated the idea to his staff, which included hen-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Sharks with frickin' laser beams attached to their heads! https://t.co/Xpk8Rs2DfF — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) October 1, 2019

EXCUSE ME BUT DO YOU KNOW WHERE I MIGHT PURCHASE A LARGE QUANTITY OF ALLIGATORS pic.twitter.com/T42lpczTER — chrisberez (@chrisberez) October 1, 2019

Okay, if not snakes and alligators, how about ill-tempered sea bass then? https://t.co/W1nuOX0CX8 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I'm wondering where you go if you're a White House official and you need to price out the cost of alligators, snakes and a border moat? I mean, who sells moats these days? Can't wait for the launch of the amazing book by my friends @shearm @juliehdavis — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 2, 2019

In which @shearm & @juliehdavis dig up an actual “Can I just get sharks with frigging laser beams attached to their heads” moment from Trump’s frantic border deliberations. https://t.co/G5sA2rAkd2 — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) October 1, 2019

there was a time when "the president wants to build a moat with alligators" would have been an outlandish satirical riff pic.twitter.com/hDKcqOVHl1 — Dangerous & Bad Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) October 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump suggested raking the forests to prevent forest fires, and digging a moat and stocking it with snakes & alligators to prevent illegal border crossings. This guy couldn’t make a boiled egg let alone a country great. For God’s sake, Congress, impeach this lunatic. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 2, 2019

This is currently the CNN cyhron: New York Times: Trump suggested shooting migrants in the legs, putting snakes or alligators in water-filled trench at border — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 1, 2019

White House staff seems to know the end is near- which is why we are getting all these crazy (and true) stories being leaked out such A buying Greenland, nuking hurricanes, snakes and alligators, and the craziest of all, Rudy Giuliani — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservatives: Democrat plans for Medicare for all or student debt forgiveness are fanciful musings of a party detached from reality Also conservatives: Imma build a 3,000 mile moat stocked with snakes and alligators to secure the border — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 1, 2019

I'm sick reading this—Trump fantasizing about shooting migrants, about stocking the RIo Grande with alligators and snakes, about spikes on his wall that pierce human flesh. It’s evil.https://t.co/7XaMEQPT57 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 2, 2019

"Hello – Ruth's Pet Emporium." "Yeah hey Ruth, my boss needs an estimate. Do y'all do alligators?" "Do we do them?" "My boss wants to stock a 2,000 mile long moat with alligators, and I just want to show him what something like that would cost. Baseline it." "…who is this?" — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 1, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ALL I WANT IS A FRIGGING SHARK WITH A FRIGGING LASER ON ITS HEAD pic.twitter.com/tnA2H1sjOV — Toxchick (@toxchick42) October 1, 2019

If a five-year-old said people should be shot in the legs and fall into moats with snakes and alligators, a child psychologist would likely pull the parents aside and go, “I think we have a serious problem”… — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) October 2, 2019

This is something my 2-year-old son would suggest to keep his little sister out of his room. Snakes and alligators! https://t.co/lTmEMtV5PU — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 1, 2019

The scariest thing about this NYT report that Trump wanted a moat w/alligators at the border is that his lunacy prompted aides 'to seek a cost estimate.' They're so pathetic they said "I'll get right on that boss," instead of screw this, you're a lunatic..https://t.co/gn35eLO97v — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

ESTIMATE DEADLY SNAKES … $40 per

VICIOUS ALLIGATORS …$2K per

SHARKS … $4K per

LASERS, FRICKIN’ … $5K per

HEAD HARNESS FOR LASERS, FRICKIN’ … $20 per https://t.co/STheaciXLn — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) October 1, 2019

Omg. I have never gasped at a headline until just now. Alligators and snakes. Flesh piercing spikes. Shoot them in the legs. I’m just speechless and absolutely heartbroken. https://t.co/XwjmlW9joo — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) October 1, 2019

What Trump allegedly said about a gator-filled moat at the border was literally a laugh-producing riff from Obama at a 2011 border speech in El Paso: “Maybe they’ll need a moat. (Laughter.) Maybe they want alligators in the moat. (Laughter.)” https://t.co/DqPjq0drr3 https://t.co/4AAwyAPIwN — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 1, 2019

Mexico is going to pay for the snakes and alligators, so it’s all good. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 2, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, thank you, thank you, thank you!https://t.co/nDl3gx9vGR — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 1, 2019

Not The Onion… Trump wanted to shoot immigrants in the legs — and build a moat with alligators: reporthttps://t.co/GNWwYSdhOU — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 1, 2019

Donald Trump’s moat with alligators plan was mocked by Obama — and even The Onionhttps://t.co/snc8U8UrrM — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 1, 2019