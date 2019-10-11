Shep Smith was escorted out of Fox News by security: report

While it was announced that Shep Smith was resigning, effective immediately, the resignation looked a lot more hostile, according to some sources.

According to NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent, sources said the majority of the Fox News staff were shocked by the move and had no idea. It certainly showed on the faces of host Neil Cavuto and correspondent John Roberts, who described the news as being hit by a subway train. Cavuto gushed about what a great person Smith is.

Sources directly familiar tell me many Fox News and Fox Business staffers were "shocked" when Shep Smith announced his departure on @foxnews, some were visibly upset. He was escorted out by security, per sources. Fox plans to have a set of rotating anchors host his time slot. https://t.co/FfW2QUNaoD — Jo Ling Kent (@jolingkent) October 11, 2019

Smith has worked at Fox News since it’s inception in 1996 and has served as a debunker of conspiracy theories opinion hosts at his own network peddled on their shows.

“It is my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter,” Smith said as he signed off his final show.