Shep Smith was escorted out of Fox News by security: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

While it was announced that Shep Smith was resigning, effective immediately, the resignation looked a lot more hostile, according to some sources.

According to NBC News correspondent Jo Ling Kent, sources said the majority of the Fox News staff were shocked by the move and had no idea. It certainly showed on the faces of host Neil Cavuto and correspondent John Roberts, who described the news as being hit by a subway train. Cavuto gushed about what a great person Smith is.

Smith has worked at Fox News since it’s inception in 1996 and has served as a debunker of conspiracy theories opinion hosts at his own network peddled on their shows.

“It is my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter,” Smith said as he signed off his final show.

