Social networks face quandary for allowing Donald Trump to lie in political ads
As social media firms ramp up their fight against misinformation, politicians have been largely left exempt. To some, that’s a huge problem.
Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms have decided to allow politicians including President Donald Trump extra leeway to their rules, seeking to avoid stifling political debate and leaving “newsworthy” content online.
But Trump’s efforts to push falsehoods and conspiracy theories have prompted calls for platforms to rethink those guidelines to prevent the president and others from spreading false and misleading information.
Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden recently asked Facebook to take down “debunked” claims in a Trump ad on the leading social network, only to be rebuffed.
In a response to Biden, Facebook said statements by politicians, even if false, are “considered direct speech and ineligible for our third-party fact checking program.”
Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris meanwhile called on Twitter to ban Trump after the president violated the platform’s rules by accusing his critics of “treason” and warning that an attempt to impeach him amounted to a “coup.”
The candidates’ demands are typical of the conundrum social media firms face as they seek to remain open for public debate while curbing “hate speech,” abusive conduct and patently false claims from politicians.
Facebook and Twitter have both steered away from removing “newsworthy” content which may include false or misleading comments from political leaders. YouTube offers a similar exemption.
This policy “seems like a troubling compromise because it’s an invitation to political actors to say whatever they think is expedient whether it’s true or not,” said Paul Barrett, deputy director of the Stern Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University and author of a report on “Disinformation and the 2020 Election.”
Barrett’s report recommends that social networks take down “provably false” information, though he acknowledged that would leave big loopholes for politicians stretching the truth.
The report noted that a majority of deliberately deceptive or false information shared on social media comes not from Russia or other foreign sources but from within the United States, making it more complicated to take down.
“It’s a real conundrum. I don’t think there’s a an easy answer,” Barrett said.
– ‘Vector for misinformation’ –
Facebook vice president Nick Clegg said last month the social network would treat speech from politicians “as newsworthy content that should, as a general rule, be seen and heard.”
Gaurav Laroia of the watchdog group Free Press said exceptions allowed by Facebook means the company “is allowing its platform to be a vector for misinformation in the lead-up to the 2020 election.”
Facebook’s ad policies leave a gaping loophole for Trump, the biggest political ad spender on the platform, as he faces a congressional impeachment inquiry, according to Free Press.
Senator Elizabeth Warren, another presidential candidate, accused Facebook of buckling to pressure from the White House on political misinformation.
“Trump and (Facebook CEO Mark) Zuckerberg met at the White House two weeks ago. What did they talk about?” Warren tweeted.
“Facebook is now okay with running political ads with known lies.”
Facebook maintains it has not changed its stand but clarified a policy of steering clear of the touchy subject of moderating political speech.
“Our approach is grounded in Facebook’s fundamental belief in free expression, respect for the democratic process, and the belief that, in mature democracies with a free press, political speech is already arguably the most scrutinized speech there is,” Facebook public policy director Katie Harbath said.
– ‘They need standards’ –
Michelle Amazeen, a Boston University professor specializing in political communication, said platforms have an economic interest in attracting political ads and have been “opaque” about misinformation policies.
She said social networks are capable of rejecting ads from Trump that have debunked information.
“They need to have some standards,” Amazeen said.
Some messages, she said, are not just misleading but may incite violence or otherwise put lives in danger.
“If fact checkers have shown that a political ad is inaccurate, it should not be allowed to circulate,” she said.
Samuel Woolley, a University of Texas professor who has researched manipulation in the 2016 election campaign, agreed that social networks need to step up against misinformation, whatever the source.
“False information coming from a political leader is much more potent than if it were coming from a bot or fake account,” Woolley said.
Whether social networks have the capacity to rapidly detect and remove false information is an open question, but Woolley said it is their responsibility.
“Social media companies created this problem, they made clear decisions to scale at this rate, so I feel it’s up to them to use their massive resources to address this problem through technology and human labor,” he said.
‘Dumbest Presidents in history’: War veteran turned Congressman blasts Trump for abandoning the Kurds
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) joined the Marines after graduating from college and deployed to Iraq in the early days of the war. So, when it comes to President Donald Trump's military strategy in Syria, Gallego knows a thing or two.
In an interview with SiriusXMProgress host Dean Obeidallah asked Gallego why he thought Trump would make such a dangerous move to endanger our allies on the ground.
"He's really stupid," Gallego said. "He's one of the dumbest Presidents in the history of this country. And I don't think he realized the impact of what he was doing when [Turkish President] Erdo?an got on the phone and tried to put pressure on him."
Seth Meyers: Trump is going to lose it when he finally reads the Constitution one day
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers couldn't help but laugh at President Donald Trump for not having any clue what was actually in the Constitution.
In a surprise move, Trump's lawyers sent a letter to Congress alleging that their impeachment inquiry was unconstitutional. It's a move that many legal scholars scoffed at and said no lawyer should put their name on such a letter, since impeachment is actually outlined in the Constitution.
Meyers went back to the 2016 campaign days when it was clear Trump had no idea what he was talking about regarding America's founding documents.
"It's all about the Constitution, of, of, and, so important," Trump said during the presidential debate. "The Constitution. The way it was meant to be."
CNN
‘They seem gleeful in their ignorance’: CNN’s Lemon panel tries to understand Republican lies on Ukraine scandal
CNN's Don Lemon and his Wednesday night panel were struck by the GOP resistance to hold a legitimate investigation into President Donald Trump's actions.
"He has invited foreign election interference; he has misused his power for personal political gain," Washington Post conservative columnist Max Boot said. "If any Democrat had done this, every single Republican would be calling not just for impeachment but for capital punishment, but they just have no principles when it comes to Trump. I'm prepared to be pleasantly surprised, and I would be if you see even a handful of Republican members in either chamber voting for impeachment. But I think the vast majority of Republicans are just utterly spineless in standing up for the rule of law. They're just going to give Trump whatever he wants."