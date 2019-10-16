Quantcast
Sondland was going to testify Trump gave the impression they should coordinate with Giuliani on Ukraine: report

Published

1 min ago

on

European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland is slated to give testimony Thursday to the House committees on President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

Sondland was slated to tell investigators that Trump gave him the impression that he and two other officials should coordinate with the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, The New York Times said in an explosive report Wednesday.

“That command effectively created a foreign policy back channel that cut the State Department and National Security Council out of deliberations involving a pivotal ally against Russia,” The Times reported.

Sondland was also expected to say that he began to understand by midsummer that the president “had a condition for agreeing to an Oval Office meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky.” The condition had to do with an announcement from Ukrainian prosecutors that might help Trump’s 2020 campaign.

“Initially hopeful that Mr. Sondland’s account would help Mr. Trump, congressional Republicans now fear it will add momentum to Democrats’ impeachment inquiry,” The Times said. “His decision to testify is itself a sign of fissures in the support for Mr. Trump, evidence that even some defenders have balked at shouldering the legal and reputational costs of thwarting the impeachment inquiry.”

Read the full report from The New York Times.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s lawyers are trying to tell Appeals Court they actually won the taxes lawsuit — but are still appealing

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's lawyers sent out a bizarre letter to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, making the case that they actually won their case to keep the president's taxes a secret. It's an odd take given that they're filing for an appeal.

Oct. 7, a federal judge dismissed Trump's efforts in a 75-page opinion calling the White House claim "extraordinary."

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero explained that no occupant of the White House enjoys "absolute immunity from criminal process of any kind." Such a position "would constitute an overreach of executive power."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nate Silver claps back at right-wing pollster for accusing him of fraud

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

One of the worst-performing national pollsters in the 2018 election cycle was Rasmussen Reports, a right-leaning outfit that is consistently the only one to show President Donald Trump with a net positive approval rating. In 2018, Rasmussen showed Republicans leading the generic congressional ballot by 1 point — but Democrats won the popular vote by 8.4 points.

Nonetheless, Rasmussen is proud of its methodology and particularly irritated when polling analyst and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver points out their inaccuracy. Over the past two weeks, they have twice accused him of "fraud" and characterized his analyses as "corrupt."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump told Republicans he didn’t care ‘about terrorists 7,000 miles away’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump reportedly doesn't care about terrorists, according to sources inside the room after Democrats abandoned the Wednesday meeting with the president.

Washington Post Congressional reporter Mike DeBonis said that the president said "several times" in the meeting that he isn't concerned about terrorists that live 7,000 miles away.

The source said that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) had to remind the president that the Sept. 11 terrorists "came from 7,000 away" themselves.

https://twitter.com/mikedebonis/status/1184592170545745920

The president has neglected to understand terrorists can attack the U.S. on North American soil as well as at embassies, military bases, international sporting events, or even Trump's properties. It would be simple for ISIS to use a car bomb to attack Trump's property in Indonesia, as an example.

Continue Reading
 
 
