Sondland’s ‘clueless’ denials of a quid pro quo look worse than ever after today’s testimony: CNN’s Toobin
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told host Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy Bill Taylor more or less wrecked any credibility that EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland had in his denials of a Ukraine quid pro quo.
“Let me read a portion of his opening statement,” said Blitzer. “He writes this: Ambassador Sondland told me that President Trump told him he wants President Zelensky to state publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma, the gas and oil company that Hunter Biden was on the board of, and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. Then he said this, I’m quoting: Ambassador Sondland said everything was dependent on such an announcement including security assistance. He said that President Trump wanted Zelensky in a public box by making a public statement by ordering such investigations. That’s clearly a quid pro quo.”
“It’s the definition of a quid pro quo,” said Toobin. “Security assistance only comes if you give us, give the United States, give the president, investigations of Burisma. It’s so vivid and direct and Sondland, again we haven’t seen his full testimony, just his opening statement, seemed remarkably clueless about what was going on. Didn’t even seem to know what Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine even though it was in The New York Times what Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine.”
“So if there is a contest between Taylor and Sondland, as there appears to be, the political appointee hotel owner from Portland, Oregon, seems to be in a lot worse position than the 50-year honored civil servant and former military officer,” added Toobin.
Watch below:
CNN
Watch CNN’s Wolf Blitzer make Texas Republican sweat over impeachment hearings
On Tuesday, Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) discussed the impeachment hearings with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." Hurd, the only Black Republican in the House and a former CIA officer, was evasive in questioning — but ultimately agreed that President Donald Trump could be impeached if the allegations over Ukraine hold up.
"The top diplomat in ukraine, Bill Taylor, still testifying, and in his single spaced 15-page testimony said this: Referring to Ambassador Gordon Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Ambassador Sondland told me President Trump had told him he wants President Zelensky to state publicly that Ukraine will investigate Burisma, that is the Ukrainian oil and gas company that Hunter Biden was on the board, and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election," said Blitzer. "In addition, Taylor said that Sondland told him that everything depended on that. His word, everything, including not only security assistance but a meeting with the president."
CNN
Trump wanted Ukraine president to do a CNN interview on camera to say he was investigating the Bidens
Ambassador Bill Taylor's 15-page opening statement is being called "devastating" by political analysts and experts who recognize Taylor outed President Donald Trump for an impeachable offense, as outlined in the Constitution.
Namely, Taylor outlined that Rudy Giuliani was taking direction directly from the president of the United States, said national security and legal analyst, Susan Hennessey.
Taylor also testified that he sent a memo to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the concerns he was seeing. It's the first indication that a memo exists as a warning and it was acknowledged by Trump's officials.
CNN
GOP senator ripped as ‘the real villain’ for defending Trump: ‘Lindsey Graham has no shame anymore’
Intercept contributor Mehdi Hasan wasn't all that shocked that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) downplayed President Donald Trump's racism by claiming he's being "lynched" by Democrats.
The racially charged word is generally used to refer to the century of abuse and murder people of color endured in the United States.