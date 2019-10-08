‘South Park’ creators issue mock apology over China censorship
The creators of “South Park” have issued a mock apology to China after censors scrubbed their popular animation from the Chinese web.
The tongue-in-cheek statement, skewering Beijing’s demands that western brands conform to its world view, came with officials apparently annoyed about an episode that crossed several of the Communist Party’s red lines.
The episode — called “Band in China” — depicted forced labour at a Chinese prison, and parodied companies that cave-in to censorship for commercial gain.
“I can’t sell my soul like this,” says one character, who was under pressure from Chinese censors to rewrite his music.
“It’s not worth living in a world where China controls my country’s art,” he added.
The incident comes as the NBA and its Houston Rockets franchise are facing fierce criticism and financial punishment in China over a tweet supporting Hong Kong’s democracy protesters.
Both the league and the team have scrambled to apologise over the tweet by Rockets’ general manager Daryl Morey, as calls for a boycott gather steam in one of the NBA’s most lucrative markets.
But the apologies have sparked derision in the United States, where critics said the league was sacrificing morals for money.
Writing on Twitter, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone offered spoof contrition over any offence they had caused in China with their satirical show.
“Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” they wrote.
“We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all,” the statement added, a reference to banned memes comparing Chinese President Xi Jinping with AA Milne’s portly bear.
“Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?” the statement read.
On Tuesday, searches for “South Park” on China’s Twitter-like social media platform Weibo and popular film review site Douban did not return any results.
And while information on South Park was still available on a few video streaming sites, episodes could not be played.
Parker and Stone’s response to China stands in stark contrast to that of major Western brands who have quickly beaten a retreat when faced with potential losses in China’s huge — and fiercely nationalistic — consumer market.
Companies ranging from airlines to fashion houses have issued fulsome apologies, often after being charged with “hurting the feelings of the Chinese people”.
As well as any indication of support for protests in Hong Kong, common crimes include labelling Taiwan as a separate country — China believes it is a renegade province — or discussing Xinjiang, where rights groups say a million mostly-Muslim minorities are being held in prison camps.
Breaking Banner
Rick Perry fires back at Trump blame for Ukraine call and claims he’s not resigning
Energy Secretary Rick Perry denied reports on Monday that he pressed Ukraine to install new management at the top of the country's massive state gas company, or that he plans to leave the Trump administration before the year's end.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Speaking at a press conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Perry admitted making the recommendations to Ukraine's state-owned natural gas company, Naftogaz — but said he did so only at the request of the Ukrainian government.
US Supreme Court to take on gay and transgender rights in the workplace
Does a US employer have the right to sack a worker because they are gay or transgender?
That question, which has caused deep divisions within US society, will go before the Supreme Court on Tuesday at a time when the political scene has already reached fever pitch over efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.
The Trump administration has effectively thrown in its lot with the employers, backing a narrow interpretation of a 1964 civil rights law banning discrimination "on the basis of sex."
"Sex refers to whether you were born woman or man, not your sexual orientation or gender identity," argued Solicitor General Noel Francisco, representing the government's position before the court. He said it is the job of Congress to update the law, not the justice system.
Hidden Russian roots of France’s Resistance anthem revealed
It is a song close to French hearts, the building power of its defiant march swelling chests and bringing a tear to the eye.
But the "Song of the Partisans" -- the hymn of the French Resistance which moves most French people more than their bellicose national anthem "La Marseillaise" -- was in fact written over a pot of tea in London by a group of Russians.
For years the authorities were content to quietly perpetuate the myth that the song had sprung from the brave hearts of fighters who had taken to the "maquis" and the mountains to resist the German occupiers during World War II.