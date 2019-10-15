Speaker Pelosi rips Trump for violating his oath of office: ‘All roads seem to lead to Putin’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held a press conference on Tuesday following a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus.

Before her press conference started, it was reported that she informed House Democrats that there would not be a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry.

She said the caucus was focused on legislating, investigating and litigating.

“So the fact we’d be here in an inquiry of a president asking a foreign government to help a president and his re-election by granting or withholding in the timing of military assistance that had been voted on by the Congress is just — has so many violations in it,” Pelosi said.

She specifically mentioned Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

“It undermines our national security. We were sending that military assistance because of Ukraine needing that vis-à-vis Russia, all roads seem to lead to Putin with the president, though,” she said.

She said Trump was violating his “oath of office to protect, defend, and preserve the Constitution of the United States.”

