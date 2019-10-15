Quantcast
Speaker Pelosi rips Trump for violating his oath of office: ‘All roads seem to lead to Putin’

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held a press conference on Tuesday following a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus.

Before her press conference started, it was reported that she informed House Democrats that there would not be a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry.

She said the caucus was focused on legislating, investigating and litigating.

“So the fact we’d be here in an inquiry of a president asking a foreign government to help a president and his re-election by granting or withholding in the timing of military assistance that had been voted on by the Congress is just — has so many violations in it,” Pelosi said.

She specifically mentioned Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

“It undermines our national security. We were sending that military assistance because of Ukraine needing that vis-à-vis Russia, all roads seem to lead to Putin with the president, though,” she said.

She said Trump was violating his “oath of office to protect, defend, and preserve the Constitution of the United States.”

Watch:

Trump’s Pentagon announces they are refusing to cooperate with impeachment inquiry ‘at this time’

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that they would not be complying with a congressional subpoena.

Assistant Secretary of Defense Robert Hood made the announcement in a letter Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who chairs the Oversight Committee.

The letter said the Pentagon would not comply because the House of Representatives has not taken a vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry.

The announcement was reported shortly after news broke that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would not immediately take a formal vote authorizing an impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats will not immediately take formal vote to declare impeachment investigation: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Politico reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democratic caucus plan to hold off on taking a formal vote to initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Such a vote is not constitutionally required to look into impeachable conduct, but some commentators have argued it would put Democrats on firmer legal footing. Some Trump officials, including Vice President Mike Pence, have refused to cooperate with House document requests until a formal vote is taken.

Continue Reading
 
 