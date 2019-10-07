‘Spineless’ Marco Rubio gets torn to shreds over latest excuse for Trump asking China to investigate Biden

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Monday unveiled a fresh excuse for President Donald Trump’s request that the Chinese government launch an investigation into his political rivals.

Last week, Rubio said that Trump was simply joking and trying to get a reaction out of the media when he openly called on China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of the president’s potential rivals in the 2020 election.

Now Rubio is conceding that what Trump did was “wrong” — but he says we shouldn’t be too concerned about it because China likely won’t follow the president’s suggestion.

“POTUS asking China to investigate Biden is wrong, but it isn’t going to happen,” Rubio wrote on Twitter.

The brave #BlueCheckBrigade has trouble distinguishing between what is inappropriate & what is dangerous. POTUS asking #China to investigate Biden is wrong, but it isn’t going to happen. China regulating speech in America is dangerous & is actually happening via @NBA — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 7, 2019

Rubio’s latest effort to excuse Trump’s behavior did not go over well with his Twitter followers — check out the reactions below.

So he wasn't joking now? It was a serious request, but it's OK because China will ignore it? Pick a lane, man. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 7, 2019

So your argument is that we should not worry about Trump asking other countries to attack our democracy *because some of them will ignore him.*

Some countries *won't* ignore him. Russia targeted Clintons emails around the same time Trump asked them to.https://t.co/8I6BGxmwS1 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 7, 2019

So you expect more out of unelected athletes than we should expect out of you. Noted. — Jeremy Chao (@jmchao) October 7, 2019

The President's trade war with China is a huge concern for the global economy. He's asking China to get involved in the election, just as he did with Russia four years ago, and you don't think that's concerning? SPOILER: Russia got involved. What deal will he make with China? — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) October 7, 2019

It is easier for those without a spine to pass thru the eye of a needle because they are somewhat slimmer and you Marco are so very slim. — James Powditch (@james_powditch) October 7, 2019

Here's the thing, senator, you can directly address one of those as part of your constitutional duty. The other you can talk about as a citizen on Twitter. Good to see that you're taking the spineless route, as always. — Moot The Newt (@SeismicNewtonne) October 7, 2019

it licks the bonespurs or else it gets the hose again — Kevin, highly reaspected (@KevINthe406) October 7, 2019

How about Trump saying he would ignore Hong Kong until trade negotiations are over? — Ye Olde Barf (@RavagerMog) October 7, 2019

What in the hell are you talking about?

China's not "regulating speech." They're having a tantrum and the NBA folded, disgracefully, IMHO.

Also, The Ask is the impeachable offense.

Jesus Christ, I thought The Incredible Shrinking Man was just a movie. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 7, 2019

If it's wrong, hold him accountable. Don't let him get away with it. — Brandon Duck (@bducksav) October 7, 2019

