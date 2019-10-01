State Department Inspector General giving ‘urgent’ Ukraine briefing to Congress: report

The top watchdog at the State Department will be giving an “urgent” briefing to Congress on Ukraine, ABC News reported Tuesday.

“The State Department’s Inspector General is expected to brief staffers from several House and Senate committees on Wednesday afternoon about documents obtained from the department’s Office of the Legal Adviser concerning documents related to the State Department and Ukraine, sources familiar with the planned briefing told ABC News,” the network reported.

“Details of the briefing, which is expected to be conducted by Steve Linick, the inspector general at State, remain unknown. Linick is expected to meet with congressional staff in a secure location on Capitol Hill,” ABC News explained. “The unusual nature and timing – during a congressional recess – of the briefing suggest it may be connected to a recent intelligence community whistleblower allegation which describes, in part, the State Department’s role in coordinating interactions between Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, and Ukrainian officials.”