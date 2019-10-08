Quantcast
State Department issued ‘midnight call’ to block Sondland testimony after he turned over his private messages

1 min ago

The State Department delivered a phone call shortly after midnight on Tuesday to instruct the attorney for European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland to not allow his client to testify before Congress.

Sondland attorney Robert Luskin tells Yahoo News’ Mike Isikoff that he received a phone call from the State Department at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning that told him Sondland should not show up for his scheduled deposition later that morning.

What’s more, the State Department’s last-minute request came after Sondland turned over Ukraine-related documents to the State Department, including his personal WhatsApp messages that were referenced by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) during his press conference on Tuesday.

Sondland has emerged as a key figure in the investigation into President Donald Trump’s efforts to push the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents.

In explosive text messages released last week, former Ukrainian special envoy Kurt Volker suggested to Sondland that the Ukrainian government needed to agree to assist the president’s investigations in order to secure a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In one particularly damning text message exchange, veteran diplomat Bill Taylor told Sondland that it was “crazy” to tie Ukrainian military assistance to the country helping the president’s electoral prospects. Sondland then sent back a text message denying any quid pro quo — and then urging Taylor to take the discussion offline.

Trump’s hurling around accusations of ‘treason.’ But it isn’t projection — it’s strategic

23 mins ago

October 8, 2019

Trump has been hurling around charges of Treason lately. Lots of them.

He's launched them against Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; the entire Russian Investigation, including but not limited to Robert Mueller’s team; Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; James Comey, previously Director of the FBI; Andrew McCabe, former Deputy Director of the FBI; Peter Strozk, former Chief of the Counterespionage Section of the FBI; Lisa Page, former FBI attorney; the rest of the FBI; the New York Times; The Washington Post; "the fake news," which encompasses all legitimate news organizations, and whomever told the whistleblower all that stuff.

Looking for Trump’s corruption? Start with his cabinet

27 mins ago

October 8, 2019

I’m more than amused by Donald Trump’s newfound insistence that he is in search of Corruption to unearth.

Indeed, in pursuit of Corruption, he is willing to walk all over the U.S. Constitution in order to tag political foe Joe Biden and his son as the source of a Shady Deal, with him risking impeachment by Congress in order to do so.

This comes as repeated new investigative efforts find no evidence of specific corruption in Biden joining calls across Western Europe for the removal of a Ukrainian top prosecutor who was seen as bending all decisions in favor of Russian oligarchs doing business in Ukraine – at the same time that his son had joined the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump fans are furious at Mar-a-Lago for joining ‘the Cancel Culture movement’ and nixing a far-right anti-Muslim event

31 mins ago

October 8, 2019

On November 7, the far-right anti-Muslim group ACT for America was planning to hold a high-priced dinner at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida. But the Trump Organization decided against letting the group hold the event at Mar-a-Lago, and ACT for America is absolutely furious.

Far-right media figure Michelle Malkin had been chosen as the reception’s keynote speaker, and tickets started at $1500. But on Sunday, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told the New York Times, “this event will absolutely not be taking place at Mar-a-Lago.”

